Here are all the best Kindle Paperwhite cases we found this Black Friday

Looking to get a case to help protect your Kindle e-reader? Here to help we’ve collected a couple of the best Kindle Paperwhite 10th and 11th-generation cases to keep your tablets safe.

We’ve scoured the web for some of the best Black Friday deals around when it comes to Kindle Paperwhite, so you can keep your tablets looking spick and span, no matter what.

There are a couple of deals here, so you can choose what style suits you best.

Kindle Paperwhite 11th-gen Dadanism Case for under £20 Snatch up this Kindle Paperwhite case on the cheap for Black Friday. Amazon

The first two deals are for the latest Kindle Paperwhite that was released earlier this year. Both of these 11th-generation cases are stylish but durable, with the first being a Dadanism case that has an automatic wake and sleep cycle.

This means that every time you open your Kindle case, your Kindle will wake up with it, and it will automatically go to sleep when you close it, so you won’t be wasting any of its precious battery.

Keep your Amazon Kindle looking good with this case deal Treat yourself to this Kindle Paperwhite 11th-generation case to keep your favourite eReader safe, now with 15% off for Black Friday. Amazon

The second case is also for the 11th-gen Paperwhite and is one of the most fashionable cases on this list. It is super slim and lightweight, so you won’t be adding unnecessary bulk to your tablet.

It’s made from durable synthetic leather, with a soft interior that will keep your tablet from getting scratched, perfect for anyone that’s prone to having butterfingers.

Kit out your 10th-gen Kindle with this incredible deal Keep your 10th-gen Kindle Paperwhite looking as good as the day it was bought with this amazing case deal, now with 27% off. Amazon

The first deal here to cover the 10th-generation Kindle Paperwhite released all the way back in 2018, this FINTIE case also doubles as a stand, so you can prop up your Kindle if you wanted to do some light reading or browsing of the web on your next train journey.

And if you own a 10th-generation Kindle and you’re in the market for an upgrade, a little birdie told us that the latest Kindle Paperwhite is one sale for almost half price.

Amazon is offering up 10th-gen Kindle cases on the cheap Keep your 10th-generation Kindle looking stylish with this amazing fabric case deal. Amazon

On to the last Kindle Paperwhite deal, this water-safe fabric case is simple but effective and is a must-have for anyone that wants to keep their tablet looking as good as possible.

Plus, this case will also work with the Kindle Kids tablet, which just went on sale, with a whole £40 off the original RRP.

