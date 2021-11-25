 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Guardians of the Galaxy PS5 game gets drastic Black Friday price drop

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The Guardians of the Galaxy game on PS5, PS4 and Xbox has just dropped in price for Black Friday and it’s the perfect stocking stuffer this Christmas.

If you’re looking to get ahead of the curve with your festive shopping, we’ve found a great Black Friday deal that will solve your Christmas dilemma.

Marvel’s new Guardians of the Galaxy video game just dropped in price by over 50% to just £27.99.

This deal comes via the Currys store on eBay and it’s available on a multitude of platforms, including the PS4 version which includes a free PS5 upgrade.

The new Guardians game has plummeted more than 50% in price (PS4 and PS5)

The new Guardians game has plummeted more than 50% in price (PS4 and PS5)

Marvel’s own Guardians of the Galaxy video game has seen a big Black Friday discount on PS4 and PS5, coming in at just £27.99 from the original RRP of £59.99.

  • eBay
  • Was £59.99
  • Now only £27.99
View Deal

Square Enix took the lead with this game, developing a truly engaging story that will have players on the edge of their seats. We won’t spoil the ending for you, but know that our own reviewer Thomas Deehan claimed that Guardians has the best story of any Marvel game to date, and since it plays similarly to a Telltale game, there’s plenty of replayability here.

Looking a little closer at the gameplay, it takes on the form of an over-the-shoulder brawler that has shooter and real-time strategy mechanics thrown in, so you’re getting a mixed bag in terms of what you can do.

You take control of Star-Lord for the whole game but you can direct teammates during combat, with special moves for each combatant to keep things interesting.

Our review also mentioned that the gameplay feels intrinsically linked with the progression of the story, with both the characters in-game improving as well as the players, giving the game’s ending a satisfying conclusion, both in terms of story and gameplay.

The new Guardians game has plummeted more than 50% in price (PS4 and PS5)

The new Guardians game has plummeted more than 50% in price (PS4 and PS5)

Marvel’s own Guardians of the Galaxy video game has seen a big Black Friday discount on PS4 and PS5, coming in at just £27.99 from the original RRP of £59.99.

  • eBay
  • Was £59.99
  • Now only £27.99
View Deal

We gave the Guardians video game a 4/5 stars rating, with some of the standout points being the fantastic story as well as the wonderfully detailed environments and planets you get to travel to.

If you’re interested in more great Black Friday deals that can help alleviate that Christmas rush, look below for even more cracking deals, covering phones, wearables and, of course, video games.

You might like…

Best Black Friday US Deals: AirPods Pro and more see major price crash

Best Black Friday US Deals: AirPods Pro and more see major price crash

Chris Smith 10 mins ago
Grab this cracking deal on the terrific Beosound A1 speaker while you can

Grab this cracking deal on the terrific Beosound A1 speaker while you can

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
It’s hard to believe how cheap this Pixel 6 deal actually is

It’s hard to believe how cheap this Pixel 6 deal actually is

Max Parker 3 hours ago
Get this super-cheap Hisense Roku 4K TV before it’s gone

Get this super-cheap Hisense Roku 4K TV before it’s gone

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Save over £80 when you buy the LG Tone Free UFP8 earbuds right now

Save over £80 when you buy the LG Tone Free UFP8 earbuds right now

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
Save big money on this big-screen Samsung TV

Save big money on this big-screen Samsung TV

Kob Monney 4 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.