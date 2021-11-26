Feel the speed with this brilliant Black Friday deal on the Corsair K100

Corsair’s K100 is a marvellous gaming keyboard for pros and casual users alike and it’s seen a decent price cut on Amazon this Black Friday.

It can now be had for the sum of £174.98, marking out a near £40 reduction on its £214 regular retail price.

If you’re wanting a rather powerful gaming keyboard with some speedy switches and plenty of competitive credentials, then this Corsair K100 would be a steal of a deal for you, and we’d suggest picking one up ASAP.

Experience speedy inputs at a lower price with the Corsair K100 in this cracking Black Friday deal Corsair’s K100 offers up some rather speedy inputs thanks to its opto-mechanical switches and it’s now had its price slashed for Black Friday, bringing it down by £39 or so from an RRP of £214 to £174.98. Amazon

Was £214

£179.98 View Deal

The K100 seems to be quite a beast of a keyboard, being sturdily built with a total weight of 1.35kg. This makes it pretty hefty but there’s also a whole host of additional creature comforts including a slew of macro keys and multimedia controls that offer a convenient user experience.

You’ll also find that the K100 offers up some opto-mechanical switches, which in other words work via optical means, or thanks to the fact key actuation via a plunger that interrupts a light beam. In short, this allows for super-quick inputs as it’s a much quicker process of actuation than the more traditional mechanical metal contact system.

And if you’re still in any doubt about how good of a deal the Corsair K100 is for Black Friday then you can take a peek at the Keepa graph below that shows the true scale of the current reduction:

These switches help to make the K100 a brilliant gaming keyboard in pretty much any situation and would certainly allow users to give themselves a competitive advantage in any matches given the practically unrivalled speed of optical switches in contrast to more traditional ones.

For those interested, there’s also some pretty sharp RGB lighting present on the K100 and everything can be controlled within Corsair’s marvellous iCue software that has cemented itself as one of the best companions to any gaming peripherals out there. It allows you to fiddle with everything from the RGB lighting to programming macros and even to adjust the polling rate of the K100, which can go as high as 4000Hz.

If you’re in the market for what is certainly one of the quickest gaming keyboards money can buy, then the Corsair K100 is definitely worth a pickup. Its opto-mechanical switches feel great when gaming, Corsair’s own software is clever and easy to use and the K100 also look the part, too.

Be sure to check back with us over here at Trusted Reviews as we’ll be scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals out there for you to take note of.