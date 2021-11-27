There’s no need to cry over spilt milk, especially since the Velvetiser from Hotel Chocolat just saw a great discount for Black Friday.

If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen, the Velvetiser from Hotel Chocolat is now on sale with £20 off its original RRP.

Create barista level drinks at home with no fuss and no mess, and welcome the Velvetiser into your home with the choice between three luscious colours: Copper, Charcoal and White.

Treat yourself to this Velvetiser deal with £20 off Treat yourself to a homemade hot chocolate this Christmas with this Velvetiser deal. Save £20 and get an added £26 credit to spend on those delicious hot chocolate sachets. Currys

Get £26 credit at Hotel Chocolat

Just £89.99 View Deal

One of the best features of the Velvetiser is how easy it is to use; say goodbye to slowly heating up milk on the stove or in the microwave and worrying about it burning, all you need to do here is fill the machine up with your choice of milk, add in the chocolate flakes and then press the start button. After two and a half minutes, you’ll be enjoying a perfectly made hot chocolate.

It’s been designed to serve hot chocolate at 68 to 70-degrees, which is the melting point for cacao butter, so your chocolate flakes melt down into the perfect, creamy blend.

Clean up is also a breeze, just rinse down the removable whisk and inside the machine with cold water and give everything a quick a wipe down.

Plus, this deal gives you an extra £26 Hotel Chocolat credit if you buy one today, so you can try out even more hot chocolate flavours on the cheap.

This is a pretty hard deal to miss and is the perfect Christmas gift for any friends that have a particular affinity for all things sweet.

