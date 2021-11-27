 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Enjoy premium hot chocolate this winter with this Hotel Chocolat Velvestiser deal

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

There’s no need to cry over spilt milk, especially since the Velvetiser from Hotel Chocolat just saw a great discount for Black Friday.

If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen, the Velvetiser from Hotel Chocolat is now on sale with £20 off its original RRP.

Create barista level drinks at home with no fuss and no mess, and welcome the Velvetiser into your home with the choice between three luscious colours: Copper, Charcoal and White.

Treat yourself to this Velvetiser deal with £20 off

Treat yourself to this Velvetiser deal with £20 off

Treat yourself to a homemade hot chocolate this Christmas with this Velvetiser deal. Save £20 and get an added £26 credit to spend on those delicious hot chocolate sachets.

  • Currys
  • Get £26 credit at Hotel Chocolat
  • Just £89.99
View Deal

One of the best features of the Velvetiser is how easy it is to use; say goodbye to slowly heating up milk on the stove or in the microwave and worrying about it burning, all you need to do here is fill the machine up with your choice of milk, add in the chocolate flakes and then press the start button. After two and a half minutes, you’ll be enjoying a perfectly made hot chocolate.

It’s been designed to serve hot chocolate at 68 to 70-degrees, which is the melting point for cacao butter, so your chocolate flakes melt down into the perfect, creamy blend.

Clean up is also a breeze, just rinse down the removable whisk and inside the machine with cold water and give everything a quick a wipe down.

Plus, this deal gives you an extra £26 Hotel Chocolat credit if you buy one today, so you can try out even more hot chocolate flavours on the cheap.

Treat yourself to this Velvetiser deal with £20 off

Treat yourself to this Velvetiser deal with £20 off

Treat yourself to a homemade hot chocolate this Christmas with this Velvetiser deal. Save £20 and get an added £26 credit to spend on those delicious hot chocolate sachets.

  • Currys
  • Get £26 credit at Hotel Chocolat
  • Just £89.99
View Deal

This is a pretty hard deal to miss and is the perfect Christmas gift for any friends that have a particular affinity for all things sweet.

If you’re interested in even more of the best Black Friday deals around, look below to see all the amazing discounts and offers that we’ve found just for you.

You might like…

Best Black Friday Deals: Weekend offers now live as the sale continues

Best Black Friday Deals: Weekend offers now live as the sale continues

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
Apple MacBook Pro 2021 gets a big Black Friday discount

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 gets a big Black Friday discount

Ian Morris 15 hours ago
Pick up a pair of Amazon’s Echo Dot smart speakers for less than half price

Pick up a pair of Amazon’s Echo Dot smart speakers for less than half price

Peter Phelps 15 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.