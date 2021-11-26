Double your PS5 storage with this discounted WD_BLACK SN850 SSD

PS5 owners looking for extra storage capacity might want to consider the WD_BLACK SN850 1TB M.2 SSD, which is currently going for 22% less as part of Amazon’s Black Friday savings.

With an RRP of £153.99, the WD_BLACK SN850 isn’t exactly cheap. However, Amazon’s current offer knocks £33.01 off that price, making it much more appealing. Check out the Keepa chart below, and you’ll see what an unusual price drop this is.

Expand your PS5 storage with a WD_BLACK SN850 1TB M.2 SSD for £119.98 You can currently get 22% knocked off the price of the WD_BLACK SN850 1TB M.2 SSD as part of Amazon’s Black Friday deals. Amazon

Was £153.99

Now £119.98 View Deal

While this is good news for PC owners looking for some speedy storage, it should be of particular interest of PS5 owners who have yet to expand their console’s capacity.

Given that the PS5’s allotted storage capacity of 825GB is fairly pokey, investing in an M.2 SSD could be considered nigh-on essential. If your console isn’t filled with games by now, then it will be very soon given the ever-expanding download sizes for modern games.

The WD_BLACK SN850 has the unique benefit of being the personal NVMe SSD of choice for PS5 architect Mark Cerny, so you know it’s going to work impeccably with the console. By plugging it into the assigned slot on your machine, you’ll more than double the internal storage capacity.

What’s more, with read speeds of up to 7000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 5300 MB/s, it meets the minimum specification for PS5 usage. Yes, there are faster M.2 SSDs out there, but that doesn’t make the blindest bit of difference where Sony’s console is concerned.

As things stand, gaming performance with the WD_BLACK SN850 will be indistinguishable from the PS5’s own speedy internal storage.

Note that this deal doesn’t include a heatsink, which is very much recommended if you’re intending on slotting the SSD into the tight confines of a PS5 chassis. We’d recommend buying one separately and fitting it yourself. It’s a relatively simple process, and you’ll be able to find one for a modest sum.

To see more of our best Black Friday deals, check out our dedicated hub for this year’s sales event.