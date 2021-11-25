Clean up with this Shark Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum Black Friday deal

It’s another cracking Black Friday deal; the Shark Anti Wrap IZ251UK Vacuum Cleaner is now on sale with a 39% discount.

If you’ve been looking for the best Black Friday deals but nothing seems to be hitting the spot, we’ve just spotted an amazing offer for the Shark Anti Wrap Vacuum Cleaner, which is now £130 cheaper.

Shark is already well known for making high-quality and flexible vacuum cleaners, and the IZ251UKT is no exception; with Flexology technology you can easily fold the wand in half, which makes for easier storage. It also makes it easier to get under furniture, which eliminates that annoying tradition of having to shift all your possessions around the room when you’re doing a big clean.

Keep it clean with this Shark Vacuum Black Friday deal Get your home sparkling clean with this amazing Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum that’s just seen a price drop of £130.99 for Black Friday. eBay

39% off with this Black Friday deal

Now just £199 View Deal

This vacuum is cordless, which means no more tripping over pesky wires or accidentally ripping the cord out of the wall mid-clean. It also means that you can use it in handheld mode, with or without the extension wand.

In our review, our very own Home Technology Editor David Ludlow said that the Shark IZ251UKT managed to clean very well while on the standard power mode, and had a particular affinity for clearing away pet hair, which is great news for anyone with furry friends.

Shark claims that a battery for this vacuum will last around 40 minutes, and with two batteries included in the box, that’s up to 80 minutes of power, which should be more than enough for your average home. The charge time for a battery is 3.5 hours, so you can keep one charged battery in rotation each time you want to have a tidy up.

And if you’re tackling a particularly big mess, flicking a trigger will turn on Boost mode, which will up the power considerably. While this will drain your battery a little quicker, it can be turned off for quick and easy access and will battle bigger messes without hesitation.

We gave the very similar Shark IZ251UKT Vacuum a cracking 4.5/5 stars, with the verdict reading: “With its flexible body, decent range of accessories and dual batteries, the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Flexology and TruePet IZ251UKT is powerful, flexible and offers superb cleaning performance.”

If you’re looking for even more great Black Friday deals, from home appliances all the way to the latest iPhone 13 Pro, check out the other ongoing deals.