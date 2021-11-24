Cheap Nintendo Switch storage – Get this 400GB microSD for 57% off

This 400GB SanDisk microSD card has seen a major price drop for Black Friday and it’s a great choice to expand the storage on a Nintendo Switch.

This SanDisk Ultra microSD card is now available for £32.99, which is a 57% (or £44) drop over the £76.99 RRP. Can’t say fairer than that.

This is also the lowest we’ve seen this card drop to on Amazon, with a previous low being £40.99. You can see the price history in the Keepa price comparison chart below.

This microSD card is an ideal purchase for any Nintendo Switch owners as can store all of your favourite games, screenshots and videos on a single card, saving space in your bag and ensuring you always have them on you to play wherever you go.

This SanDisk microSD card is a great way to expand your Nintendo Switch’s 32GB of internal storage and the 400GB on offer here gives you plenty of space for new titles. Some Switch games are very large too, so all this space will certainly come in handy. The Witcher 3, for example, is currently available in the Nintendo Black Friday sale and comes in at a weighty 14.5GB.

The card has a read speed of up to 120MB/s and is more than fast enough to playback games on the Nintendo Switch with ease.

Of course, microSD cards can be used for much more than expanding the internal storage on your Switch. They can drastically increase the storage on many Android phones, for example, and with an adaptor can be used in digital cameras and action cameras. Many laptops have microSD slots too.

