 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Cheap Nintendo Switch storage – Get this 400GB microSD for 57% off

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

This 400GB SanDisk microSD card has seen a major price drop for Black Friday and it’s a great choice to expand the storage on a Nintendo Switch.

This SanDisk Ultra microSD card is now available for £32.99, which is a 57% (or £44) drop over the £76.99 RRP. Can’t say fairer than that.

This is also the lowest we’ve seen this card drop to on Amazon, with a previous low being £40.99. You can see the price history in the Keepa price comparison chart below.

microSD XC card

This microSD card is an ideal purchase for any Nintendo Switch owners as can store all of your favourite games, screenshots and videos on a single card, saving space in your bag and ensuring you always have them on you to play wherever you go.

400GB card for Nintendo Switch

400GB card for Nintendo Switch

This 400GB SanDisk microSD card has seen a major price drop for Black Friday and it’s a great choice to expand the storage on a Nintendo Switch.

  • Amazon
  • £32.99
View Deal

This SanDisk microSD card is a great way to expand your Nintendo Switch’s 32GB of internal storage and the 400GB on offer here gives you plenty of space for new titles. Some Switch games are very large too, so all this space will certainly come in handy. The Witcher 3, for example, is currently available in the Nintendo Black Friday sale and comes in at a weighty 14.5GB.

The card has a read speed of up to 120MB/s and is more than fast enough to playback games on the Nintendo Switch with ease.

Of course, microSD cards can be used for much more than expanding the internal storage on your Switch. They can drastically increase the storage on many Android phones, for example, and with an adaptor can be used in digital cameras and action cameras. Many laptops have microSD slots too.

400GB card for Nintendo Switch

400GB card for Nintendo Switch

This 400GB SanDisk microSD card has seen a major price drop for Black Friday and it’s a great choice to expand the storage on a Nintendo Switch.

  • Amazon
  • £32.99
View Deal

We’re tracking all these best deals this Black Friday, bringing you the best deals and making sure you spend your money in the best way possible. For a quick look at some of our favourite deals see below:

You might like…

The LEGO Super Mario Starter Course is just £30 in time for Christmas

The LEGO Super Mario Starter Course is just £30 in time for Christmas

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Finally there’s a good iPhone 13 Pro deal this Black Friday

Finally there’s a good iPhone 13 Pro deal this Black Friday

Max Parker 3 hours ago
Best Black Friday Deals: Amazing offers on the Xbox Series S and Fitbit trackers

Best Black Friday Deals: Amazing offers on the Xbox Series S and Fitbit trackers

Thomas Deehan 6 hours ago
Amazon has chopped £110 off the fantastic Fitbit Sense for Black Friday

Amazon has chopped £110 off the fantastic Fitbit Sense for Black Friday

Max Parker 6 hours ago
AirPods Pro are now even cheaper at John Lewis for Black Friday

AirPods Pro are now even cheaper at John Lewis for Black Friday

Max Parker 7 hours ago
Our favourite gaming monitor just got a £499 Black Friday discount

Our favourite gaming monitor just got a £499 Black Friday discount

Ryan Jones 8 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.