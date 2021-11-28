Charge 3 devices at once with this massively discounted portable charger

This Anker portable power bank has just had its price slashed by 29% in honour of Black Friday weekend.

With 26,800mAh of power, you will have no trouble charging your phone up with this Anker portable power bank, with the company claiming that it will charge most phones six times over, with tablets getting two charges.

When you order this deal, you’re getting the power bank, as well as two micro-USB cables, a travel pouch and a worry-free 18-month warranty, just for some extra peace of mind.

This Anker power bank deal is unmissable Everyone needs a power bank in their lives, whether you’re saving power for that long commute into work or just need a little refresh. You can have it all with this deal, and with 29% off. Amazon

Was £69.99

Now just £49.98 View Deal

Anker uses its own charging technology, PowerQI, which is designed to be a universal fast charging method for mobile phones, as well as Anker exclusive VoltageBoost, which compensates for cable resistance by smoothing voltage output, which means your device is charged at its fastest possible charging speed.

Thanks to these features, even if you utilised the power bank to its full extent and charged up three phones at once, it will ensure high-speed charging for all devices.

Plus, the dual micro-USB 20W input offers recharge speeds that is put to twice as fast as standard power banks, according to Anker, with a full recharge of the power bank taking just over six hours when you use both input ports.

And while it would be nice if Anker moved over to the more popular USB-C port, since both micro-USB cables are already included in the box, as long as you don’t lose them it shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

While we haven’t reviewed this product exactly, we are familiar with Anker and know that it offers premium quality chargers. With a saving of just over £20, we think this deal is a no brainer.

If you’re looking for even more of the best Black Friday deals, feel free to have a glance below; we’ve been collecting deals all week, from mobile phones to kitchen equipment, there is something for everyone this Black Friday.