Best Black Friday Wearable Deals Live: Pixel Watch and Garmin price crashes

In the market for a new smartwatch or fitness tracker? We’ve got you covered with our round-up of the best Black Friday wearable deals.

Even though we’re in the midst of a ton of gift buying and holiday planning, we all know what’s around the corner: New Year. Once January hits, it’ll be a flurry of fitness related posts on social media as everyone signs up for the nearest gym and tries to set up a healthier lifestyle for 2023. If you’re genuinely serious about improving your overall health then a proper wearable device can be a huge help in getting you to your goals.

Fitness trackers from the likes of Garmin and Fitbit are on offer right now and cater to both hardcore athletes and fitness newcomers alike, so there’s something for everyone this Black Friday. Of course if you’re already set with regards to fitness and you just want an accompanying smartwatch to prevent you from missing any more notifications, then we’ve got you covered there too.

Whatever it is that you’re after in the wearable space this Black Friday, we’ll be bringing you the absolute best bargains from the sale so that you don’t have to go wading through the fluff in search of the real gems. If you need some Black Friday highlights in a hurry then just check out our quick round-up below, but otherwise you can check out of comprehensive coverage further below in our ongoing live blog.

Best Black Friday Wearable Deals

FAQs

What should you look for in a wearable? The answer to this question really depends on your own priorities. If you’re looking for a device to keep an eye on your overall health, then a heart rate sensor and good sleep tracking are likely to be important; if you want it to track your running or cycling, then you’ll also want to look out for strong GPS tracking; if you want to use it almost as a secondary smartphone, then good software and a well-stocked app store are important factors to look out for. Is Apple doing a Black Friday Sale this year? Apple is running its traditional Black Friday Shopping Event this year. This doesn’t really give you discounts as such, but it does reward purchases with an additional gift card – so at least you are getting something extra for your money. Other retailers will more likely chop money off Apple tech, likely last year’s versions, as you can see with the Apple Watch Series 7 deal listed above. What is the difference between a fitness tracker and a smartwatch? A fitness tracker is generally tightly focused on tracking your health and performance, so the best ones will provide you with lots of accurate data on your location and physical condition. The best smartwatches can often do this too, but they also feature greater connectivity and onboard apps so that you can use them as a smart companion.

Live Blog