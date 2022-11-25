Best Black Friday Wearable Deals Live: Pixel Watch and Garmin price crashes
In the market for a new smartwatch or fitness tracker? We’ve got you covered with our round-up of the best Black Friday wearable deals.
Even though we’re in the midst of a ton of gift buying and holiday planning, we all know what’s around the corner: New Year. Once January hits, it’ll be a flurry of fitness related posts on social media as everyone signs up for the nearest gym and tries to set up a healthier lifestyle for 2023. If you’re genuinely serious about improving your overall health then a proper wearable device can be a huge help in getting you to your goals.
Fitness trackers from the likes of Garmin and Fitbit are on offer right now and cater to both hardcore athletes and fitness newcomers alike, so there’s something for everyone this Black Friday. Of course if you’re already set with regards to fitness and you just want an accompanying smartwatch to prevent you from missing any more notifications, then we’ve got you covered there too.
Whatever it is that you’re after in the wearable space this Black Friday, we’ll be bringing you the absolute best bargains from the sale so that you don’t have to go wading through the fluff in search of the real gems. If you need some Black Friday highlights in a hurry then just check out our quick round-up below, but otherwise you can check out of comprehensive coverage further below in our ongoing live blog.
Best Black Friday Wearable Deals
- Google Pixel Watch – was £379, now £359.54
- Fitbit Versa 4 – was £199.99, now £169
- Fitbit Versa 3 – was £169, now £119
- Garmin Forerunner 245 Music – was £299.99, now £169.99
- Garmin Instinct Solar – was £269.99, now £159.99
- Huawei Watch Fit 2 – was £129.99, now £99
FAQs
The answer to this question really depends on your own priorities. If you’re looking for a device to keep an eye on your overall health, then a heart rate sensor and good sleep tracking are likely to be important; if you want it to track your running or cycling, then you’ll also want to look out for strong GPS tracking; if you want to use it almost as a secondary smartphone, then good software and a well-stocked app store are important factors to look out for.
Apple is running its traditional Black Friday Shopping Event this year. This doesn’t really give you discounts as such, but it does reward purchases with an additional gift card – so at least you are getting something extra for your money. Other retailers will more likely chop money off Apple tech, likely last year’s versions, as you can see with the Apple Watch Series 7 deal listed above.
A fitness tracker is generally tightly focused on tracking your health and performance, so the best ones will provide you with lots of accurate data on your location and physical condition. The best smartwatches can often do this too, but they also feature greater connectivity and onboard apps so that you can use them as a smart companion.
Live Blog
Despite its affordable price, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 packs a bright AMOLED display that makes it easy to read your workout stats when out in broad daylight.
Now available for just £99 (WAS £129.99)
The stylish Fitbit Luxe, which is ideal for anyone who wants a fitness tracker that can be worn as a piece of fashion, has just seen a major price drop at Amazon.
Now available for just £159.99 (WAS £179.99)
If you want a high-powered wearable with plenty of battery life to get you through a marathon then look no further than the Garmin Instinct Solar, which just so happens to have plummeted in price.
Now available for just £159.99 (WAS £319.99)
The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music was already a must-have device for runners who enjoy listening to music on the go, but now it's a no brainer thanks to this fantastic deal.
Now available for just £169 (WAS £299.99)
The Fitbit Versa 3 is one of our favourite fitness trackers of the last few years, and a great shout if you're just starting out and want to make a push towards a healthier lifestyle.
Now available for just £119 (WAS £169)
Even though it's still a fresh faced wearable having only recently been released, the Fitbt Versa 4 has been hit with a mightily impressive deal for Black Friday.
Now available for just £169 (WAS £199.99)
It's a small but noteworthy discount for the Pixel Watch, which is quite impressive given that it's still brand new on the market.
Now available for just £359.14 (WAS £379)