Here are the very best Black Friday deals on mobile phones

Black Friday is the ideal time to upgrade your mobile phone, but which to get? Find out in this hand best Black Friday 2021 mobile deals guide.

Smartphones are an integral part of our daily lives, so deciding which to buy is as crucial as it can be tricky. Fortunately the massive Black Friday sales event is here, and we’ve seen hundreds of pounds wiped off the very best smartphones current available. To help you pick the right one for you we’ve collected all the very best deals in this article.

Editor’s Choice Black Friday Mobile deal

Cheap Pixel 6 deal from Mobiles.co.uk Mobiles.co.uk is currently offering the Pixel 6 with no upfront cost and just £27 a month. This also gets you 200GB data and unlimited calls and texts. Mobiles.co.uk

Free phone

£27 a month View Deal

This monthly contract deal for the Pixel 6 is the top choice of Trusted Reviews’ mobile phones expert Max Parker, and it’s not hard to see why.

Despite the fact it was only released little more than one month ago, this classy smartphone is already available on a cut-price contract that sees you get 200GB of data per month, along with unlimited minutes and texts, all for just £27 per month. It’s an irresistible offer, pairing one of the best smartphones around with an affordable monthly price and no upfront cost whatsoever.

Black Friday 2021 mobile deals

Grab the brand new Honor 50 in this cut-price deal The Honor 50 is only one month old, yet it’s already been subject to an irresistible reduction in price, now available for just £358.99. Boasting a 108-megapixel camera, 120Hz display refresh rate, and 66W fast charging, don’t miss out on this super-specced smartphone. Amazon

Was £449.99

£358.99 View Deal

The Pixel 6 isn’t the only brand-new smartphone to have seen a significant reduction in the recent sales. The same has happened to the Honor 50, which was been knocked down in price by £90. The specs for the camera and the screen look very promising, and fortunately Google apps and services are all available on this handset.

Treat yourself to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for £969 Samsung’s top of the range flagship is now available for a significantly reduced price. This is an uncompromising device that offers all the best Samsung has to offer, from the camera to the screen and more. If you’re a power user, this is a great pick. Carphone Warehouse

Was £1149, now £969 View Deal

If that didn’t tickle your fancy, then you can always plump for Samsung’s no-holds-barred flagship, the Galaxy S21 Ultra. This handset packs all the very best of the brand’s tech, from a tremendous quad-camera system to a truly gorgeous screen, and it’s now available for £180 off the usual price.

iPhone 12 Black Friday deal gets you 150GB data a month Mobiles.co.uk is offering an iPhone 12 with a hefty 150GB of 5G data per month. This will cost you £33 a month and £150 upfront, but if you use the code ‘TRUSTED10’ at checkout you can knock a tenner of that initial cost making £140. mobiles.co.uk

£140 upfront with code

£33/month View Deal

If you’d prefer an iPhone to an Android device, then you should check out this exclusive offer for the iPhone 12 on a monthly contract. For £33 per month you’ll get this fantastic device along with 150GB of data; just make sure to quote our unique code when you get to the checkout.

Vodafone is offering the Samsung Galaxy S21 from £29 a month If you’re looking for a new phone before Christmas, you can snatch up a Samsung Galaxy S21 for just £29 a month alongside a £29 upfront payment. Vodafone

Pay just £14 when you trade in an eligible phone

Just £29 a month View Deal

If a Samsung monthly contract is what you’re searching for, then this one is a cracker. You’ll get the Galaxy S21 for just £29 per month, reaping all the benefits of Samsung’s latest-generation smartphone tech for a very reasonable tariff.

Once you’ve kitted yourself out with a brand new phone, head over to our Black Friday deals page where you can find equally excellent offers on a wide variety of tech products, from headphones to TVs and laptops to tablets.