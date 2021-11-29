Be quick! Get the Lypertek Z3 2.0 earbuds in this excellent Lightning deal

Black Friday has ended and Cyber Monday has started, and there are few tasty deals going around, such as this one for the Lypertek PurePlay Z3 2.0 earphones.

Already pretty cheap to begin with at £99, these five-star Lyperteks have had £30 chopped off to bring them to £69. That matches their cheapest price from several months ago.

Lypertek Z3 2.0 earbuds down to lowest ever price This Lightning deal for the Lypertek Z3 2.0 has brought them back to their lowest ever price. Be quick, this deal only lasts for Cyber Monday Amazon UK

Save £30

£69 View Deal

And we think these wireless earbuds are fantastic. As we commented in our effusive review, “the PurePlay Z3 2.0 are another excellent pair of affordable true wireless from Lypertek, with the new app and features extending its lifespan and adding more value than before.”

They are one of the best-sounding budget wireless earphones on the market, their new LDX mode drawing more refinement, detail and energy from their sound than the previous model. It’s a performance that puts some bigger brands to shame.

Battery life is enormous at 80 hours, so they’ll last for a very long time. If you do need to charge them, then the Lypertek support wireless charging, so you can quickly top them up if there’s no mains plug around.

With an IPX7 rating, they’re fully waterproof, so they’ll be usable in wet weather and you could use them as pair for outdoor workouts and the gym. Comfort levels are pretty good as well, and the seal they create blocks out external noise leaving you to focus on your tunes.

The HearThrough mode filters outside sounds to your ear (though to be honest, it’s not the best feature these earbuds offer), while the new app offers EQ customisation so you can choose/tweak the type of sound you’re after.

The Lypertek PurePlay Z3 2.0 were a tremendous pair at their original price, and with this discount they’re even better value. Don’t bother going for an AirPods 3 or expensive true wireless as these earphones can do a job for much less. The Lightning deal over at Amazon only lasts for Cyber Monday, so claim one quick if you want a pair.

For more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our dedicated hub page.