Bag the Switch OLED and Metroid Dread with this healthy discount

It has been hard to find the Nintendo Switch OLED model in stock over the past few weeks, thankfully this deal should get you the console in hand before Christmas (and save you some cash in the process).

This Black Friday combo gets you the Nintendo Switch OLED console in white and a copy of the truly superb Metroid Dread, all for the very respectable price of £339.98.

This represents a £20 saving off the RRP of buying both separately, which for a console that was only released in October and one of the finest games of the year isn’t at all bad.

Very states that delivery for this item (at the time of writing) is scheduled for December 16, so while you won’t get it right away it should be in your plans (or those of your loved ones) before Christmas Day gets underway.

The Switch OLED is a fantastic little upgrade to one of the best portable consoles around. The biggest upgrade over the previous model is the switch to an OLED panel, which produces perfect blacks and far more vivid colours than the LCD models. Games with colourful graphics and deep, dark scenes really take advantage of the skills of OLED. It’s a larger 7-inch screen too with thinner bezels surrounding it.

One such game is Metroid Dread (included in this bundle) which looks absolutely stunning on this console.

Back to the console though, and other improvements include double the internal storage at 64GB, better speakers and a far sturdier kickstand. It also comes in this sleek white hue.

We raved about the Switch OLED in our review, saying “The Nintendo Switch OLED is a fantastic upgrade for portable play, with the new screen looking significantly better than the standard model’s. But with no substantial upgrade for docked mode, it isn’t a worthwhile purchase for those who just want a home console for the TV.”

We were equally impressed by Metroid Dread “Metroid Dread perfects the Metroidvania formula that its predecessors established, while also elevating the series to new heights with highly rewarding combat,”

