Back 4 Blood has seen a ludicrous Black Friday price cut

Remember the days when zombie shooters were all the rage? Well, now you can relive that period with this immense Black Friday deal from Amazon on Back 4 Blood.

You can currently pick it up for your PS5 for just £25.99, which gets you a massive 57% saving on the game’s usual £59.99 RRP.

If you’re in the market for a fantastic game to add to your PS5 collection and want to engage in some brilliant multiplayer action with your mates, then we’d definitely suggest picking this up while stock lasts.

Grab Back 4 Blood for just £25.99 in this incredible Black Friday deal Back 4 Blood has seen an immense price cut on Amazon for this weekend only, offering you the chance to save 57% on its £59.99 retail price and to get it for just £25.99. Amazon

Was £59.99

£25.99 View Deal

Back 4 `Blood harks back to the heyday of the Left 4 Dead series bringing with it a wonderful game that will no doubt feel familiar to a lot of people. That’s no bad thing though, as you’ll be able to pull of the same moves as you did all those years ago when slaying zombies with your mates.

Of course, with this being on the PS5 (and all manner of other devices), the graphics have seen a notable boost compared to some years ago, and some new mechanics have been added in to give Back 4 Blood a level of replayability. This comes mainly in the form of a deck building system that allows for character progression in a similar vein to more traditional skill trees.

In short, getting further into the game makes it more rewarding, especially when playing on higher difficulties. The Back 4 Blood AI’s pressing with zombies is as relentless as the current Liverpool starting XI, so you will need to pull the rabbit out of the hat to make it work, but when you do, it’s insanely rewarding.

And if you’re still in any doubts over how good of a deal you’re getting on Back 4 Blood, then take a look at the Keepa graph below that just shows the true scale of this incredible price cut:

When it comes to weaponry and the associated customisation there, Back 4 Blood also delivers with each gun has got its own distinct weight and recoil to it, which can make the murder of zombies more entertaining than on previous titles. This runs alongside some marvellous death animations which usually see enemy body parts flying off in all manner of directions with each successful shot.

It’s a game best enjoyed when playing with your mates in a co-op fashion as it not only gives you more firepower, but it’s pretty much the only way to play. You could do it solo, but you’d be missing out on some of the game’s best features.

If you want to get back into the world of zombie shooters, or you just fancy a fantastic game for your PS5, then Back 4 Blood is the way to go. It’s fun, filled with plenty of great customisation and progress options, and must be one of the most rewarding titles available today.

