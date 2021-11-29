Apple’s AirTag 4-pack gets hefty price drop in time for Christmas

The AirTag is one of Apple’s more unique releases of 2021 and it’s now received a tempting price drop just before Christmas.

Similar to Tile’s dinky tracker, the AirTag lets you keep an eye on your possessions from your phone. Amazon currently has the multipack of the trackers available for £85.99.

That’s a £13.01 (or 13%) saving off the RRP and as a result cheaper than buying the tags directly from Apple. Can’t say fairer than that.

In this package you’ll find four AirTags, so you can keep track of four separate items. Ideally you’ll want to put these on things that you either want to always have a to hand (maybe a set of keys) or something you would likely leave somewhere – say a rucksack.

You could slip one inside a purse, for example, or there are even some accessories the let you attach one to the new Apple TV 4K remote. The device works via Bluetooth LE and the Find My network that’s powered by iOS devices.

You will need an iPhone to use these tags, as they communicate with the Find My app on those phones.

The AirTag itself is a small white disc with a slightly bulbous aluminium panel. You can pop this off to replace the internal battery, although this should last you about a year.

To connect this to an iPhone you just bring the AirTag close to your iPhone and it’ll connect. Easy as that. You can then select where the tracker is placed and you’re away.

We enjoyed using the AirTag when we reviewed the multipack earlier in the year. In the review we said “Apple’s first tracker, AirTag, is a handy, well made device that makes it quick and easy to track down your keys when they get caught behind the cushions of your sofa. But during testing we found there are plenty of areas of improvement.”