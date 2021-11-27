Amazon Smart Plug drops to a very tempting price for Black Friday

The Amazon Smart Plug has just seen a 40% discount for Black Friday, so you never need to worry about leaving your electronics on again.

It’s not an everyday occurrence, but every one of us has that one unusable plug in their home that they can’t access without having to reconfigure all their furniture; say goodbye to that annoying tradition with the Amazon Smart Plug.

All you need to do is plug this device in and you’re good to go; the Alexa app will ping you so you can add it to any current ecosystems and then it’s ready to use.

Smarten up your house with this Amazon Smart Plug deal Stay in control of your home with the Amazon Smart Plug, which has dropped in price by 40% in honour of Black Friday. Amazon

Save 40% this Black Friday

Now just £14.99 View Deal

Turn the most mundane tasks into smart ones, as the Amazon Smart Plug can be configured with Alexa to create routines that suit your lifestyle. Turn on multiple devices at once or set specific times that you want your devices powered on using Amazon Alexa Routines.

If you are already the proud owner of an Amazon Echo – if not, a little birdie told us that you can snatch up two Echo Dot’s for under £30 – then feel free to use your voice to control the Smart Plug. You can also use the Alexa app, if that’s more your style.

And don’t be fooled into thinking that you can grab the Amazon Smart Plug for cheaper, as taking a glance at our Keepa screenshot below shows that this is the cheapest the plug has been all year.

Amazon Smart Plug price history

The Amazon Smart Plug is definitely a worthwhile purchase if you want more control over your home; coming with voice control and app integration, it’s never been this easy to organise your home to fit your needs.

