 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Smart Plug drops to a very tempting price for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The Amazon Smart Plug has just seen a 40% discount for Black Friday, so you never need to worry about leaving your electronics on again.

It’s not an everyday occurrence, but every one of us has that one unusable plug in their home that they can’t access without having to reconfigure all their furniture; say goodbye to that annoying tradition with the Amazon Smart Plug.

All you need to do is plug this device in and you’re good to go; the Alexa app will ping you so you can add it to any current ecosystems and then it’s ready to use.

Smarten up your house with this Amazon Smart Plug deal

Smarten up your house with this Amazon Smart Plug deal

Stay in control of your home with the Amazon Smart Plug, which has dropped in price by 40% in honour of Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Save 40% this Black Friday
  • Now just £14.99
View Deal

Turn the most mundane tasks into smart ones, as the Amazon Smart Plug can be configured with Alexa to create routines that suit your lifestyle. Turn on multiple devices at once or set specific times that you want your devices powered on using Amazon Alexa Routines.

If you are already the proud owner of an Amazon Echo – if not, a little birdie told us that you can snatch up two Echo Dot’s for under £30 – then feel free to use your voice to control the Smart Plug. You can also use the Alexa app, if that’s more your style.

And don’t be fooled into thinking that you can grab the Amazon Smart Plug for cheaper, as taking a glance at our Keepa screenshot below shows that this is the cheapest the plug has been all year.

Amazon Smart Plug Keepa
Amazon Smart Plug price history
Smarten up your house with this Amazon Smart Plug deal

Smarten up your house with this Amazon Smart Plug deal

Stay in control of your home with the Amazon Smart Plug, which has dropped in price by 40% in honour of Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Save 40% this Black Friday
  • Now just £14.99
View Deal

The Amazon Smart Plug is definitely a worthwhile purchase if you want more control over your home; coming with voice control and app integration, it’s never been this easy to organise your home to fit your needs.

Want to see even more of the best Black Friday deals currently available? Check out what we’ve found just below, you’ll find discounts on offers on everything, from smart plugs to smartwatches.

You might like…

Best Black Friday Deals: Unbeatable offers continue into Saturday afternoon

Best Black Friday Deals: Unbeatable offers continue into Saturday afternoon

Thomas Deehan 35 mins ago
Enjoy premium hot chocolate this winter with this Hotel Chocolat Velvestiser deal

Enjoy premium hot chocolate this winter with this Hotel Chocolat Velvestiser deal

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
The Fitbit Versa 3 is the cheapest it’s been all year

The Fitbit Versa 3 is the cheapest it’s been all year

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.