Amazon has chopped £110 off the fantastic Fitbit Sense for Black Friday

If you’ve had your eye on a new wearable this Black Friday shopping season then we might have found the best one going.

The Fitbit Sense, which we awarded 4/5 in our review, has seen its price chopped down to £189.99 for Black Friday.

With an RRP of £299.99, this represents a £110 saving and it’s the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for the item on Amazon.

Save £110 on the Fitbit Sense The Fitbit Sense, which we awarded 4/5 in our review, has seen its price chopped down to £189.99. With an RRP of £299.99, this represents a £110 saving and it’s the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for the item on Amazon. Amazon

Save £110

£189.99 View Deal

Big features for this smartwatch include an ECG monitor, on-wrist skin temperature sensor, 6 month Fitbit Premium trial and an OLED display.

It can track your runs with GPS, sleep, walks water sports and more. Once you’ve captured all the data it can be sent back to the phone app for thorough dissection.

The Sense works with iPhones (running iOS 12.2 or higher) and Android phones running version 7 or higher.

Battery life is stated at around six days and wearable comes with a charger.

In our Fitbit Sense review, which was written by expert wearables reviewer Tom Deehan, we said “The Fitbit Sense has definitely impressed us so far, with the new EDA sensor, improved battery life and built-in GPS making a good case for upgrading. With a greater emphasis placed on using Fitbit Premium with the new wearable, there’s still a lot more ground to cover before our final verdict but the Fitbit Sense is shaping up to be a far better option than the Fitbit Versa 2.”

Save £110 on the Fitbit Sense The Fitbit Sense, which we awarded 4/5 in our review, has seen its price chopped down to £189.99. With an RRP of £299.99, this represents a £110 saving and it’s the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for the item on Amazon. Amazon

Save £110

£189.99 View Deal