You can now build your perfect Samsung ecosystem for less

(Sponsored) Upgrading all your day-to-day tech in one go sounds like a daunting and extremely expensive task but right now, you can buy Samsung’s brightest and best new devices at a fraction of the cost thanks to an unbelievable promotion from one of Britain’s most trusted retailers.

Having all of your most important devices under one umbrella with complimentary software is a smart move, and right now this collection of deals from John Lewis on a wide variety of Samsung products has just made it easier than ever to dive into the Samsung ecosystem.

The core of any device ecosystem is, of course, the smartphone. It brings together all your other devices, such as earbuds and smartwatches, in one incredibly feature-packed and powerful handset, and Samsung offers more smartphone variety than any other company, from ultra-premium foldables to the cost-effective A34.

If you want the best specs in the business then the Samsung Galaxy S Series is for you. Boasting up to £200 cashback right now is the cutting edge Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, which packs all the top-of-the line specs from fast charging to a phenomenal camera set-up that captures jaw-dropping shots in any light. Every piece of the phone is designed to complement one another – for example, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is known for being incredibly power-efficient, allowing Samsung to keep the device compact and sleek whilst making the most of the 3900mAh battery, easily offering up more than enough power to get you through the day.

Another enticing option is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The FE stands for ‘Fan Edition’, and this reflects Samsung’s philosophy, which includes prioritising the best technology for everyone. What this means for the phone is that Samsung has added a raft of premium upgrades to the S21, including a new bigger battery and a 6.4-inch, 120hz OLED screen. From only £499, the FE is an incredibly well-rounded option that still has years of software updates to come and you can get the Graphite Samsung Galaxy Buds2 for free when you purchase it with this item.

Either phone is a great choice, but what can you pair with them? On the accessories front, one of the most enticing offers available is for the Samsung Galaxy Watch4, which utilises the phenomenal Wear OS for Samsung platform. Featuring a gorgeous collection of watch faces and a stunning minimalist design, the Watch4 is at the very top of the smart watch world. It manages to embrace the latest specs of modern smartwatches while still managing to be an incredibly sleek wearable that looks stylish in any setting. The Watch4 provides a level of health scanning rarely seen in smartwatches, keeping an eye on everything from your heart rate to even your skeletal muscle.

Between the first-rate operating software and the equally impressive scanning hardware and design, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is simply one of the best wearables on the market right now, and one that’s made even better with the £50 saving that’s currently available.

As if that wasn’t enough, you can get £70 cashback when you pick up the Galaxy Buds2 Pro – an impressive pair of noise cancelling, true wireless earbuds that boast an IPX7 water resistance, meaning they’re perfect for both the gym and outdoor activity. The integration with the ‘find my’ function in the Galaxy Wearable App is also a compelling reason to combine these comfortable and sturdy earbuds with the wider Samsung ecosystem.

If you need a device for productivity then a big screen tablet can be an excellent shout, which is why you’ll be glad to know that the powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 also has a fantastic deal as you can claim £150 cashback. The bright 11-inch display is perfect for seeing more information at a glance in Google Sheets, or for pairing up a keyboard and typing up a document on the go.

With all of these products and more, Samsung has developed an ecosystem that’s designed to help you get the most out of your day, whether that be with snapping up some incredible pictures, tracking your workouts, diving into some music or taking on productive tasks – the Samsung range has it all and there are plenty of discounts to be found at John Lewis for a limited time.