Unleash your creativity with the stunning Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-inch tablet

(Sponsored) When it comes to building the perfect tech ecosystem, each device serves a specific role that it excels in. Smartphones pave the way for communication and capturing the world around us while smartwatches are perfect for staying on top of your mental and physical wellbeing, but for the creatives out there, nothing gives you the opportunity to express yourself quite like a tablet, and Huawei’s newest device is set to take things to the next level.

Unveiled during the company’s ‘Creation of Beauty’ event in Dubai, the new Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-inch tablet builds upon the already impressive foundations laid by previous Huawei MatePads whilst adding several features to help creatives bring their best work to life, starting with the larger display.

As its name suggests the 13.2-inch display of the new Huawei MatePad Pro is designed for maximum creativity and productivity on the go. The use of OLED technology ensures that the display can reach jaw-dropping levels of contrast, ensuring that the colours in a digital painting leap off the tablet while blacks appear deeper and darker than they would anywhere else.

It’s the type of display that’s perfect for digital artists, particularly as you’ll have a suite of drawing apps to work with including Sketchbook, Mojing Paint and Nomad Sculpt, and that’s before mentioning Huawei’s own GoPaint Activity which allows artists to share their work seamlessly with the world.

Of course, all of these features are incredible but for any budding artist, the quality of your work is inseparable from the tools at your disposal, which is why the new Huawei M-Pencil (3rd gen) is designed to make full use of the MatePad Pro’s features, with a faster response time and lower latency than ever before. The new M-Pencil even has over 10,000 pressure sensing levels, so you’ll be free to construct your latest artwork exactly as you imagine it.

Still, not every creative role relies quite so heavily on digital drawing, so if you spend more time focusing on music and video editing then you’ll be glad to know that the Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-inch also has you covered here too.

Courtesy of Huawei Sound technology, the MatePad Pro can facilitate directional audio to give you a truly immersive experience without the need for headphones, and thanks to TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort 3.0 certification, you can spend hours editing your latest project without having to worry about the level of eye-strain that can occur with other blue-light displays.

Much like with digital drawing, you’re also spoilt for choice on the app front as the likes of Filmora, Capcut, Snapseed and Lightroom can let you edit video, audio and photos wherever you are.

You don’t have to worry about running out of battery mid-edit either as the Huawei MatePad Pro can support up to 12-hours of video playback on a single charge. When you do need to top up however, there’s support for super fast 88W charging that can get you back up and running in only a short time.

Even creatives need to delve into admin every now and then, which is exactly why the included magnetic keyboard is so helpful as you can type up emails and documents quickly. It can even work when it’s not physically connected to the tablet, giving you more flexibility around your desk space to work as you see fit.

With so much versatility, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the Huawei MatePad Pro would be a hefty device but this couldn’t be further from the truth. It uses incredibly space efficient design, such as its 94% screen-to-body ratio, to keep things compact, ensuring that it’s only 5.5mm thin whilst weighing just 580g, making it light enough to be held comfortably with one hand.

To see how it can transform your creativity, you can buy your very own Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-inch tablet over at Huawei’s online store today.