Undo the stress of technology with Zamat’s relaxing neck relief pillows

(Sponsored) Between our smartphones, laptops, games consoles and tablets, it can be difficult to maintain the correct posture when using our favourite devices. We’re more reliant on tech than ever before and while the latest devices have helped to streamline our workflow, they have unfortunately put a great deal of stress on our necks and spines.

Aside from the stiffness of the neck that can occur from looking down at your phone for too long, overuse of technology is having a serious impact on the quality of our sleep. In America alone, 35% of adults are reported as having insufficient sleep. 25% of children reported the same phenomena, but that statistic jumped to a staggering 72% when high-school students were asked about their quality of sleep.

The importance of sleep cannot be understated as a healthy circadian rhythm can allow for increased concentration, a more stable metabolism and the improved ability to recover from stress. Because of screens that emit harmful blue light and the stimulating effect that technology can have, it’s now recommended that technology is kept out of the bedroom for good. The problem is, how can you get around the effects of using technology during the day? This is exactly where Zamat comes in.

For nearly six years, Zamat has been engineering the ultimate range of pillows designed to combat the impact of technology in a meaningful way, by allowing the neck to destress during the day and for the spine to get the support it needs when you fall peacefully to sleep.

To help you combat stiffness of the neck during the day, Zamat has developed the NekGenic Cervical Traction Neck Pillow which, when used for just 10 minutes a day can help to decompress your spine, fix your posture and alleviate any pain during the process. The NekGenic is small enough to be transported in a standard backpack, so if you need to bring the pillow to the office or even on a long-haul flight then you won’t have any issues in doing so.

As helpful as the NekGenic Pillow can be, the body finds its best opportunity to rest and reset when we’re asleep, which is why a separate pillow dedicated to the unique movements or our circadian rhythms is just as essential. To that end, Zamat designed the Butterfly Button Shaped Cervical Pillow.

Unlike any pillow you’ve seen before, the Butterfly Pillow can accommodate a multitude of sleeping positions while still offering support for your spine thanks to its concave dip in the centre that allows your head to rest easy. The Butterfly Pillow is also contoured to fit the shape of your shoulders, saving you from having to constantly adjust the pillow to find a comfortable position.

When combined, the NekGenic Pillow and the Butterfly Pillow provide the ultimate care package for your neck and spine, helping to undo the strain of modern work and technology. Regular use of both pillows can alleviate any neck pain during the day and leave you feeling ready and refreshed when you wake up in the morning.

For a limited time, the Day & Night Neck Pain Relief Combo, which contains both pillows, is available with a significant discount over at Zamat’s official website. The offer won’t be around forever so if you want to take meaningful action to improve the wellbeing of your neck and spine then there’s never been a better time to do so.