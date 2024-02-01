This Valentine’s Day, Huawei has something for everyone

When it comes to buying gifts for Valentine’s Day, it’s almost too easy to fall back into the usual trappings of flowers, chocolates and dinner, but if you want to shake things up with a gift that your beloved can use all year round and get plenty of use out of then Huawei is here to help.

With an eye for style and an understanding of the type of features that make a difference, whether that’s in smartwatches, fitness trackers or wireless earbuds, Huawei’s products are instant crowd pleasers that are sure to go down a treat when February 14th rolls around.

If you’re still a little unsure over which Huawei device to buy in time for Valentine’s Day then fear not as we have plenty of suggestions to help you out.

Kicking things off with the eye-catching Huawei FreeClip, these Fashion Forward earbuds are unlike anything you’d seen before, namely because they don’t even look like a pair of earbuds. Instead, the Huawei FreeClip can easily be mistaken for a stylish ear piercing or accessory from a distance as the unique C-Bridge design curves around the ear for a comfortable yet firm fit.

This unique design goes far beyond fashion however as there’s a practical use case hidden in plain sight that makes them fantastically equipped to help you maintain awareness of your surroundings, even when you’re listening to music. This is achieved as the Huawei FreeClip doesn’t actually obstruct the ear canal as the listening bud sits within the frame of your ear.

This is a game changer as it allows runners to stay clued into their surroundings, office workers can take calls whilst still being able to hear any colleagues that need to get their attention, and even simple tasks like ordering a cup of coffee don’t require you to remove the FreeClip buds in order to hear what’s being said.

Even with the unobstructive design, the Huawei FreeClip utilises leakproof sound technology to prevent any music or call audio from being picked up by those around you, ensuring that you’re the only one who has access to what’s being said or sung.

The Huawei FreeClip are available now for £179.99, and if you buy from the Huawei Store before February 14, you can get a free HUAWEI Band 8 fitness tracker as part of the deal.

Are you leaning towards a more classic earbud style? HUAWEI has several excellent choices for you. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3, Huawei’s premium earbuds, redefine the limits of sound technology. Their distinctive dual-driver arrangement delivers exceptionally rich bass and crystal-clear high tones. Combined with advanced dynamic noise cancellation, they offer an enveloping sound experience, perfect for both the tranquillity of your home and the hustle of city streets. Grab them now at the Huawei Store with a £30 discount.

The excellent value for money option, the Huawei FreeBuds 5i still deliver great sound and active noise cancellation despite their lower price.

If you’re looking for another unique open-ear design, you might also want to try the Huawei FreeBuds 5. These earbuds are a true design wonder with their unique droplet shape that fits snugly in your ear, ideal for all-day use. They’re also available with a £30 discount this Valentine’s.

If your partner is already covered where earbuds are concerned or they’ve made hints that they wouldn’t mind adding a smartwatch to their outfit then look no further than the Huawei Watch GT 4.

Much like the FreeClip, it’s easy enough to mistake the Watch GT 4 for something else entirely – in this case a traditional time piece. This is because Huawei has also implemented its Fashion Forward strategy in the design of the Huawei Watch GT 4, ensuring that the aesthetic of the wearable was to a high standard before moving on to the software side of things.

Speaking of features, the Watch GT 4 leaves nothing to be desired. When it’s not functioning as a stylish accessory, the device offers up detailed heart rate and fitness metrics via Huawei TruSeen 5.5.

This pairs perfectly with the upgraded dual-band five-system GPS that provides detailed route data for runners who want to pour into the details of their performance to know exactly where they can improve to reach a new personal best. For anyone looking to make changes to their diet as well as their fitness routine, the onboard Stay Fit app is an ingenious means of tracking your caloric intake so you can get to grips with the effect of certain foods and the amount of calories you burn in a day.

Buy the Huawei Watch GT 4 from the Huawei Store (priced from £229), and get the Huawei FreeBuds SE 2 true wireless headphones bundled in for free.

If you’re willing to invest a bit more, check out the Huawei Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro. These watches combine cutting-edge health tracking with sophisticated design. With their e-sim independent connectivity, you can keep up with notifications and emails even when your phone isn’t around, all while enjoying Huawei’s legendary long battery life, lasting over four-days in typical use. Purchase them from the Huawei Store and get the FreeBuds 5 for free.

And finally, the pinnacle of refined choice is the stunning Huawei Watch Ultimate. Crafted from a robust, scratch-resistant liquid metal alloy typically found in luxury timepieces, the Watch Ultimate is a symbol of elegance. This meticulous craftsmanship pairs with top-notch health and fitness tracking capabilities. It’s the only smartwatch designed for diving up to 100m deep. Pick one of these up from the Huawei Store, and you can get the FreeBuds Pro 3 for free.

To get your loved one a gift that they’ll never forget, head on over to the Huawei store now to see the company’s wide range of fashionable and feature-packed products.