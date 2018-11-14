These Windows Premium laptops are the definition of desirable (sponsored)

In partnership with John Lewis & Partners

When it comes to buying a new laptop, you no longer have to compromise when it comes to style and performance. There’s a new breed of laptops that are the perfect balance of stunning good looks and scintillating performance.

Laptops like the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2, Dell XPS 13, HP Spectre x360 and Lenovo Yoga 730, available from John Lewis & Partners, are reinventing what you can expect from a laptop, packing in the latest Intel processors alongside super fast SSD storage and a super svelte design.

So while these stylish laptops might be ultra-thin and light, there’s no shortage of power to help you get things done.

A Perfect Pairing

Now your laptop and phone can work together seamlessly. Share photos instantly from your Android device, or send and receive messages without fumbling for your phone, and much more. The Your Phone app syncs everything with your phone, including your photos, so you can just concentrate on what you need to do.

Thanks to Microsoft Launcher, documents and Microsoft Edge browser searches also sync from your laptop to your phone, so you can carry on right where you left off. If you’re an iPhone user, great apps like Skype and Office are available across both the App Store and Windows Store.

Powerful Productivity

With models like the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 and HP Spectre x360, you can also use the power of the pen to take your productivity to the next level. Use a digital stylus to take notes and annotate on the screen, highlight important information, and collaborate easily. Windows Ink technology puts the power of the written word right at your fingertips.

The ever helpful digital assistant Cortana is also only a few words away, letting you take control with just your voice. Cortana is ready to set reminders, create shopping lists, transcribe your emails, deliver important information on your schedule, and much more.

Processors That Pack a Punch

The Windows Premium collection isn’t just style over substance. Thanks to the latest Intel 8th Gen Core i5 and i7 processors, these laptops have the processing power you need, whether that’s for work or play.

These laptops won’t leave you waiting around for apps to open or your work to save, or pulling your hair out when you need to multitask on that important spreadsheet while bingeing on Netflix. That’s because these laptops are 40% faster than the last 7th gen Intel processors to keep up with your fast-paced life.

Solid State Speed

Pair those processors with an SSD (or Solid State Drive to use its full name) and you’ve got yourself a serious speed demon. Thanks to no moving parts like in a traditional hard disk, your laptop boots faster, apps load practically instantly, and your whole experience is much swifter and more responsive. These are the laptops for people who don’t want to wait around.

You also don’t have to worry about losing your data if your laptop takes an accidental spill, because they’re less prone to damage without those moving parts. Top that off with John Lewis & Partners’ exceptional 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Even better, because SSDs are more power efficient, they help improve that all-important battery life so you can keep on running even longer. It’s also thanks to their reduced size that we can now have laptops as thin and feather light as these.

For these reasons, and more, the Windows Premium Collection offer a best in class experience. With luxurious designs and performance, they keep pace with your busy life and effortlessly let you do more.

All of these fantastic Windows Premium Collection laptops are available from John Lewis & Partners with exclusive colours, discounts on Microsoft Office and John Lewis & Partners’ excellent 2-year warranty.