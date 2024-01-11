The vacuum revolution is here with the Tineco Switch S7

(Sponsored) While the last few years have brought some incredible innovation in the world of home cleaning technology, it’s led to plenty of products that can do one thing really well but neglect the other aspects required for a whole house clean, that is, until now.

Debuting at CES 2024, the new Tineco Switch S7 represents a whole new vision for what consumers can expect their vacuum to do, and with its phenomenal 5 in 1 feature-set, there’s truly nothing like it on the market.

This innovation stems from over two decades of experience in the vacuum industry, with Tineco using its expertise and understanding of which features its customers value the most to bring about a device that isn’t held back by any sort of compromise – starting with versatility.

If you’re looking to do a deep clean that’s going to take some time then that’s perfectly fine with the Tineco Switch S7’s ability to be plugged into a power outlet. For when you’re in a hurry however and just need a quick sweep before company arrives, thanks to the SwitchPro Motor the Tinenco Switch S7 can also operate as a cordless vacuum at the touch of a button.

Unlike most cordless vacuums that have their lifespan intrinsically linked to the health of their battery cell, the Tineco Switch S7 has no such issue. Thanks to its unique Pouch Cell technology, the internal battery is not only designed to last longer than traditional batteries, but it also runs at a lower temperature to cut back on degradation over time.

This is a huge breakthrough for cutting down on e-waste as it allows consumers to get more use out of the Tineco Switch S7 than a traditional cordless vacuum, offering far better value for money in the long run.

Of course, vacuuming is just one aspect of the home cleaning process – whether it’s for sorting out a stain, a spill, or even general maintenance, washing your floor is an essential part of the mix that shouldn’t be overlooked.

The issue with washing the floor is that after the process is done, the brush itself needs to be cleaned and dried in order to prevent it from becoming worn out and dirty over time. This can be another drain on your time which is exactly why Tineco has fitted the Switch S7 with an all-new FlashDry Self-Cleaning system.

Automating the cleaning process even further, this incredible system, which utilises a powerful 450W PTC heater, can dry the brush in just five minutes. This means that you don’t have to wait hours for the brush to dry (or deal with any unwanted smells that could emerge) – instead you can let the heater do the work and have the whole apparatus packed away in no time.

Speaking of which, and in spite of its wide range of features, the Tineco Switch S7 still manages to be slim and stylish, ensuring that it doesn’t take up much of your precious storage space when it’s not in use.

If you’re ready to take your cleaning to the next level, you can buy your very own Tineco Switch S7 right now by heading over to Tineco’s website.