The Tineco Pure One Station is the vacuum cleaner you’ve been waiting for

(Sponsored) As any homeowner or tenant can attest to, vacuuming is an essential chore but it is easily amongst the most time consuming. After all, keeping your floors clear of debris is just part of the job – you also have to consider the cleanliness of furniture, curtains and skirting boards, and that’s before factoring in any accessories you might need to ensure a proper clean. It’s a lot to tackle, but with the Tineco Pure One Station, vacuuming has never been easier.

As its name implies, the Tineco Pure One Station has been designed as an all-in-one device that’s ready to make the vacuuming process as simple and hassle-free as it’s ever been – powered by the expertise that Tineco has amassed over decades of supplying its customers with the latest cutting edge tech in home cleaning.

Convenience is at the core of the Tineco Pure One Station, and it all starts with the vacuum cleaner’s partner in crime, the Complete Self-Cleaning Station, also known as the OmniHub. This ingenious piece of tech takes the maintenance of the vacuum off your to-do list completely, so you don’t have to worry about getting your hands dirty.

The process begins as soon as you dock the vacuum cleaner, as the OmniHub will automatically remove the vacuum’s contents and store it within its massive 3L container, which is large enough to last for up to 60-days without needing to be emptied, giving you even less to worry about.

After the contents have been dealt with, the OmniHub gets to work with cleaning the brush, tube and dustbin to ensure that no debris is left behind and that the vacuum is good as new to tackle another round of cleaning in next to no time. This also provides the care that all vacuums need to keep them performing at their highest level, so you can be sure that the Tineco Pure One Station will last you well into the future.

When it comes to actually getting out there and giving your floors a good clean, the Tineco Pure One Station absolutely decimates the competition and this is largely due to the abundance of smart features on board.

For starters, the Pure One Station benefits from Tineco’s incredible iLoop Smart Sensor technology which analyses your floors in real time to adjust the suction levels instantly to match the particular mess you’re trying to be rid of. What this means is that you don’t have to waste time switching back and forth between different modes – the Tineco Pure One Station will handle it all automatically so you can just focus on getting the vacuum to where it needs to be.

As any good vacuum manufacturer knows, hair tangles can be a nightmare for brush heads and vacuum components which is exactly why the Tineco Pure One Station uses a ZeroTangle Brush Head that can intelligently separate hair from other debris, which is particularly handy if you have a beloved pet that sheds.

Despite having all of these features, the Tineco Pure One Station still manages to be lightweight, coming in at just 2.69lb which allows it to effortlessly glide across your floors without ever tiring you out. Pair that with the fact that the vacuum also runs quietly when in operation and you’re looking at one of the most fully featured vacuum cleaners on the market.

If you’re ready to do away with your existing vacuum and embrace the joy of a full home-clean, the Tineco Pure One Station can be yours in just a few clicks.

Buy now at Tineco | Amazon