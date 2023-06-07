The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is ready to change what flip phones can do

(Sponsored) As competition continues to grow in the marketplace for foldable phones, there’s never been a better time to ditch the standard phones of old and make the leap to this new and impressive tech. Of course, with more options than ever before, you may be wondering which foldable phone is right for you, but for anyone unsure of which phone to buy, the newly announced Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has just made the decision for you.

Using its expertise in not only the modern foldable space but also its esteemed history as an innovator in the world of mobile phones, Motorola has designed its latest flagship foldable to be so far ahead of the competition that to consider anything other than the Razr 40 Ultra would be absurd.

For starters, the Razr 40 Ultra has taken one of the key benefits of the foldable form factor, the convenient outer-display, and revamped what is possible here. When shut, the Razr 40 Ultra boasts a large 3.6-inch external display that doesn’t limit the Android experience at all, so you’re free to use your phone as you normally would without needing to open up the Razr 40 Ultra.

Because the outer display is the largest of its kind on any modern clamshell-style foldable, the Razr 40 Ultra is brilliantly suited to become the ultimate phone for content creators who need to shoot high-quality videos when the mood strikes them. Just open up the Razr 40 Ultra to a 90-degree angle to activate Flex Mode, where you can use the outer display, in conjunction with the rear-facing cameras, to know exactly what’s in the frame at all times.

Speaking of which, the cameras themselves have also been revamped to incorporate larger sensors, which allow more light to pass through and capture more detail than ever before. Whether it’s a case of taking a quick group-selfie or documenting the sunset as it covers the horizon, the Razr 40 Ultra can capture it all with astounding detail and vivid colours.

You can even use the phone’s Macro Vision mode to snap social media worthy photos of smaller objects and subjects, like a passing insect or maybe the inside of a flower. Regardless of the scene at hand, the Razr 40 Ultra has the versatility to take on whatever you throw at it. When you want to kick back and catch up on your favourite shows, the 40 Ultra has you covered there too.

Inside, the phone packs a massive 6.9-inch pOLED display which is not only ideal for recreating a cinematic feel on the go, but it can also show videos in their best light with HDR10+ certification. The 165Hz refresh rate also means that you can glide through your favourite apps with ease.

Running the show is the super fast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which can handle intense tasks, whether that be editing video on the go or diving between a spot of gaming and checking up on your social channels – the Snapdragon 8+ can run through it all without breaking a sweat.

Of course, it doesn’t matter how much processing power a phone has if it doesn’t pack the battery life necessary to see you through your day. Luckily, the Razr 40 Ultra has nothing to worry about on that front with a massive 3800mAh battery that can last from one morning to the next on a single charge, so you’ll never find yourself needing to seek out the nearest charging point.

If you accidentally sleep through your alarm however and you only have a short amount of time to charge your Razr 40 Ultra, then you’ll be glad to know that the phone supports 33W wired charging to supply you with hours of use in just a few minutes, and wireless charging is also available in a pinch.

For all these reasons and more, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is set to revolutionise the foldable market and change how users talk about the technology. If you want to be among the first to own the handset then you can pre-order the Razr 40 Ultra via Carphone Warehouse right now.