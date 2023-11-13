Step into a new world of fitness tracking with the Fitbit Charge 6

(Sponsored) When it comes to staying on top of your workout routine and your overall bill of health, no other piece of tech quite compares to a dedicated fitness tracker, and the new Fitbit Charge 6 is ready to take things to the next level.

Fitbit is already renowned for its expertise in the world of fitness tracking – being one of the first companies to bring wearable technology to consumers – but now the brand is going even further by working closely with Google to bring a whole new range of features to the Fitbit Charge series for the first time.

For starters, the Fitbit Charge 6 now boasts support for Google Wallet, Google Maps and YouTube Music*. This means that you can pay for that post-parkrun coffee simply by tapping your Fitbit Charge 6 on a contactless payment point, and when you have your phone in tow, you can get step by step directions on your wrist, and even change over to a different YouTube Music playlist without having to reach for your smartphone.

All of these features allow the Fitbit Charge 6 to be the smartest Fitbit yet, but that doesn’t mean that it’s moved away from its fitness tracking roots – far from it. In fact, the Fitbit Charge 6 boasts an improved heart rate sensor that now provides more accurate data than ever so you can find out exactly how your body is responding to particular workouts and how much effort you’re exerting.

Speaking of workouts, there are now more than 40 exercises that can be tracked on the Fitbit Charge 6, with new additions including HIIT, strength training and even snowboarding. This further expands the capabilities of the Fitbit Charge series, so whether you prefer lifting weights or attending a class at your local gym, the Fitbit Charge 6 has you covered.

As any working adult knows, it can oftentimes be tricky to find the motivation to stay on top of your fitness goals, particularly during busy periods. Luckily for any owners of the Fitbit Charge 6, the accompanying Fitbit app has you covered in the all-new ‘Coach’ tab which features plenty of workout ideas to keep you going, and even a handful of mindfulness sessions to help you find inner peace on those more stressful days.

After all, the key to good health goes far beyond exercise and Fitbit knows this, which is why its latest wearable is equipped with plenty of health tracking features too. The on-device electrodermal activity (EDA) scan can, by detecting small changes on the surface of your skin, determine your stress levels throughout the day and let you know when it’s time to take a step back and calm your mind.

The Fitbit Charge 6 can also provide detailed sleep tracking analysis that not only gives you an easy to understand sleep score out of 100, but Fitbit’s Daily Readiness* score can also let you know if your body’s ready to take on a proper workout, or if it still needs to recover. This is a huge boon as it stops you from overtraining, minimising the risk of injury.

As if all that wasn’t enough, the Fitbit Charge 6 brings back plenty of fan-favourite features from its predecessor, including untethered GPS tracking which allows you to hit the track and monitor your route without needing to bring your phone with you. Plus, with a battery life of up to seven days on a single charge, the Fitbit Charge 6 is more than ready to keep up with whatever your week has in store.

For all these reasons and more, the Fitbit Charge 6 is a fitness tracker like no other, and if you’re ready to take control of your workout routine and move towards healthier habits then you can buy your very own Fitbit Charge 6 from Currys right now.

*Fitbit Premium subscription required