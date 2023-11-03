Redefining personalised sound with Denon PerL earbuds

(Sponsored) The new Denon PerL and PerL Pro earbuds debut a new adaptive acoustic technology, which analyses your hearing and creates a personalised sound profile. Your music has never felt more yours.

It’s easy to forget, especially when sound is such a key part of life, but the listening experience is inherently different for everyone. Because of each person’s unique make-up, audio rarely ever sounds the same between two people, and when headphones are designed with a one-size-suits-all mentality, there’s so much detail that gets left out. Luckily for any audiophiles, the new Denon PerL range of wireless earbuds makes overcoming this boundary a central tenet.

Denon is the first to feature a breakthrough technology called Masimo Adaptive Acoustic Technology (AAT), which automatically analyses how you hear, before creating a highly personalised sound profile for your tunes.

During set-up the technology plays a range of tones into your ears and registers the tiny sounds (called otoacoustic emissions) your cochlea makes in response. This helps to create an EQ uniquely tuned to how you hear music.

The fundamental benefit is to unlock the great depth, clarity, nuance and detail lurking within your favourite music. It fosters a deeper emotional connection with the artistry that can, in-turn, spark your own creativity. Denon believes it’s like nothing you’ve ever heard. Here’s more on how it works:

The AAT headlines a compelling package for the Denon PerL Pro (£299) earbuds, which are available now.

The deeply personalised listening profile is joined by CD-quality sound. Thanks to onboard Qualcomm AptX Lossless you’ll finally experience uncompressed audio over Bluetooth. It’s a holy grail feature for wireless digital music that eliminates the long-resented compromises. 360-degree spatial audio is provided by Dirac Virtuo, which can upscale standard stereo content for an immersive experience on all standard stereo audio, rather than only tracks tuned for the purpose.

Distractions can be eliminated by the adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, while transparency and Social Mode settings keep you aware of your surroundings while enabling engagement with others.

There’s a powerful Immersion Mode, which enables bass to be ramped up depending on the genre or your mood. Multipoint audio compatibility also means you can connect to two devices at the same time, while Qualcomm aptX Voice delivers best in class hands-free call quality.

There’s a beastly eight-hours of battery life per charge, dependant on use case, and up to – 24 hours of battery life from the charging case, while the IPX4 weather and sweat resistance makes the Denon PerL Pro a great workout companion – as do the customisable, on-device touch controls.

The Denon PerL (£189) also delivers on the signature Masimo Adaptive Acoustic Technology, while packing active noise cancellation. The premium, top-line tech is joined by Immersion Mode and Social Mode, up to six-hours of battery per charge (up to 18-hours of battery life from the charging casee), IPX4 certification, and customisable touch controls. There’s also a Quick Switch setting for moving between your devices, and plenty of wing and tip options to assure the perfect fit.

Both the Denon PerL and Denon PerL Pro have Denon’s sound philosophy coursing through their DNA. That signature vivid and spacious audio, refined over the company’s 113-year history, is hand-tuned by the Denon Sound Master, which assures faithful reproduction of the original recordings.

So, if you’re seeking a set of wireless earphones that tailors sound to your unique hearing profile, unlocking the nuance of every note, the Denon PerL range delivers with powerful technology that ensures your music is always uniquely yours.

