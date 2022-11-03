Perfect your PDFs with Wondershare PDFelement 9

Wondershare PDFelement 9 is your practical and intuitive all-in-one PDF solution. It simplifies managing, reading, editing, and creating PDF files across desktop, web and mobile.

Astrophysicists can now see far enough into the cosmos to spot a potential galaxy 13.5 billion light years from Earth. However, for those of us still residing on the blue planet, dealing with PDF files often feels like studying quantum physics.

PDF files are unavoidable across the various aspects of our lives. We often need to sign and return PDF’s in our personal lives, study PDF documents for exams, or manage them within our professions.

Enter Wondershare PDFelement 9 to boldly go where most PDF management software does not. For a one-time perpetual purchase – which is four times cheaper than Adobe Acrobat – you’ll receive an ever-evolving piece of software that is regularly updated with new features to match your needs.

It’s free of bloatware, meaning it won’t slow down your computer, and the lightweight simplified interface means you’ll get to the features you need quickly.

Whether you’re an educator or continuing your studies, a creative, or working in marketing, sales, HR, finance, or the legal industries; here are five big reasons you should try Wondershare PDFelement 9 today.

Freedom to edit

A PDF document that can be edited like you’re in Microsoft Word? Sign us up. With Wondershare PDFelement 9, you can quickly edit headings and text, add images, and modify the size, font, colour, and alignment of your prose. There’s also a free spellcheck for peace of mind before sharing. Documents can be split, pages combined, and entire documents re-ordered. For example, if you’re an accountant who needs to quickly fix an error in an invoice, Wondershare PDFelement 9 removes 100% of the hassle.

There’s also a powerful PDF annotation tool, which is great if you’re working on a group project with others and collaborating over the cloud.

An easier read

Sifting through PDF’s on a display can be unwieldy and unconducive to absorbing important information. However, Wondershare PDFelement 9 offers multiple reading views – including the immersive workflow – to ensure a comfortable experience.

You can set the page layout, read like a book, easily flick through pages, and even resize to fit the width of your display. Annotations and comments are displayed discreetly to be recalled at your convenience and a magnifying glass tool ensures you can don’t miss any important details,

If you work in architecture or construction, for example, the magnifying glass tool helps you assess the tiniest changes to drawings within the latest version of the document.

Create your own PDFs

Wondershare PDFelement 9 includes the ability create industry-standard PDF files from several sources. Microsoft Office files can be converted without distortion, and you also create a PDF from the clipboard, if you’ve spotted a great quote you’d like to save. If you’re looking to reduce the file size of your PDF for sharing, you can compress PDF files too.

Handily, you create a PDF from a printed painted document, like a form. This can be turned into an interactive flow document your customers can complete online. It’s ideal if you work in the financial services industry for example.

Protect your PDFs

If you can edit, annotate, view, and print your PDFs, what’s stopping someone taking liberties with your files? Wondershare PDFelement 9 includes a powerful Password Protect PDF tool that safeguards access to your files with three levels of encryption. You can prevent documents from being printed, edited, or copied, and even redact (or delete) sensitive information like names, addresses, and credit card information.

For business professions, it’s crucial for preventing signed contracts being altered after the fact. If you’re in the legal profession, you can search the PDF for sensitive information and ensure its redacted, saving hours of poring over documents before court.

Optical character recognition

We mentioned the ability to create PDFs from printed documents above, but this becomes hugely powerful thanks to the optical character recognition technology within Wondershare PDFelement 9. With OCR PDF you can, for example, scan-in invoices, extract the data (and export it to an Excel spreadsheet). Or, you can scan in a brochure and preserve the text and images. The feature recognises 20 languages, supports handwritten documents, and provides high quality and accurate reproduction of printed images.

If you have stacks of scanned documents you wish to convert the Batch OCR PDF tool will convert them all together, enabling you to search and edit as one document. Great for legal professionals.

Flexible pricing and a free trial

Wondershare PDFelement 9 is free to download and trial, but a lot of the features we’ve explained are available via the paid tier. You can buy a perennial license for Windows or Mac, and iOS which is a one-time only purchase with continued updates and new features. You can also buy a shorter term one/two-year license, and there are flexible pricing tiers for individuals, business, and educators.

