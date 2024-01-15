Narwal’s Freo X Ultra robot vacuum is the future of home cleaning

(Sponsored) At CES 2024, renowned cleaning solutions company Narwal has just announced three new products that are set to completely revolutionise the home cleaning process, freeing up more of your time than ever before.

Narwal is already one of the world’s most established brands within this sector, as its devices, available in over 30 countries, serve over 1.8 million families worldwide. The esteemed connection that Narwal has with its consumers is what has allowed the company to truly understand what people want out of their home cleaning devices, leading to the creation of the Freo X Ultra, the Freo X Plus and the S10 Pro.

Starting with the Narwal Freo X Ultra – this all-in-one robot vacuum is designed to take almost all of the floor cleaning process out of your hands completely, so you can get back to spending time on the things you love.

The Freo X Ultra is able to achieve this thanks to Narwal’s innovative Base Station which stands head and shoulders above the competition. With the ability to connect the Base Station directly to your home plumbing, clean water can be added to the Freo X Ultra automatically, just as dirty water can be flushed away without you ever having to lay eyes on it.

When it’s moving across your floors in cleaning mode however, the Narwal Freo X Ultra leaves nothing to chance thanks to its unique DirtSense technology. Detailing the feature, a Narwal spokesperson said: “Dirtsense is where our robot will actively monitor the level of dirtiness from the floor and from the mop pads so it can keep cleaning until everything is clean… the sensors in our robot can detect the colour and density of dirt levels, so [it gets] a sense of how dirty your floors are and whether there are any stubborn stains… then the robot will know if a place is still dirty and go back until everything is cleaned.”

Simply put, the Narwal Freo X Ultra doesn’t stop until your home looks absolutely spotless.

If you like the idea of having a robot vacuum to handle all your cleaning, but only have a limited amount of space to house one, then the Narwal Freo X Plus has been designed with you in mind.

In spite of its smaller footprint, the Narwal Freo X Plus is still a powerful robot vacuum, thanks to its high 7800Pa suction power and built-in cleaning mop that can make short work of any unwanted messes on both hard and carpeted floors.

Unlike most other robot vacuums which struggle with tangled hair clogging up their cleaning brush, the Narwal Freo X Plus has no such issue as its intelligently designed Floating Brush allows hair to move freely to one side where it gets funnelled directly into the dustbin.

Speaking of which, you’ll also notice that the Narwal Freo X Ultra and the Freo X Plus can get through more cleaning cycles than most robot vacuums before needing to be emptied, and this is because they both use Narwal’s ‘Self-Contained Dust Processing Solution’. Narwal’s spokesperson added:

“[With] traditional self-emptying station solutions, you have to transfer dust from the robot to the station where [it has] to travel through a lot of pipelines which can have hair get stuck there, bacteria can grow [and] odours can grow in that pipeline. So what we’ve done here is we’ve put everything inside the robot including the emptying process. With [a] huge 1 litre dustbin, it already stores up a lot of dust but our dust compression technology can… allow up to twice as much capacity, so that [it] gives you seven weeks of dust storage without disposal.”

For those who prefer a manual touch when it comes to home cleaning, the Narwal S10 Pro is your best bet. Courtesy of its 180-degree flexibility, the Narwal S10 Pro can clean up mess and debris in any hard to reach places, and it’s also equipped to tackle wet and dry spills at the same time, so you can be sure of achieving a next-level clean over the course of its incredible 50-minute runtime.

With its 2024 line-up of products, there’s something in Narwal’s range to suit everyone, so if you’re ready to give your home the proper clean it deserves, head on over to Narwal’s website to see what the Freo X Ultra, the Freo X Plus and the S10 Pro can do for you.