Keep your home safe with the Aqara G4 Smart Video Doorbell

(Sponsored) Aqara has been at the cutting edge of smart home security for well over 10 years, and it’s continuing to push the envelope when it comes to tech that not only makes your life more convenient, but also much safer thanks to emerging technologies with genuine practical uses.

These emerging technologies really are important: police frequently encourage the public to make use of video doorbells to both deter and identify potential thieves, and on top of that, it’s always good to be able to keep track of who’s approaching your front door regardless. That’s where the newest addition to the Aqara lineup comes in.

The Aqara G4 Smart Video Doorbell boasts some of the latest in AI technology to go beyond a conventional video doorbell and further your home’s security, and this month, for a short time only, Aqara will be discounting the product for even greater value for money.

Speaking of value for money, the Aqara G4 offers a wide range of video storage options. The best bit is that unlike some other manufacturers, Aqara will offer you subscription-free cloud storage for up to seven days of video footage for critical clips. You can also use iCloud instead if you’re operating via the Apple HomeKit system. The subscription-free part can’t be overstated – some of the other popular video doorbell companies require costly monthly subscriptions which isn’t great for your bank balance in the long run.

If neither of those options are right for you, there’s also the ability to store videos on an SD card that slots right into your indoor chime repeater. You can even back up these videos to your own NAS storage system. Instead of reliance on cloud services, a local SD card and the NAS storage give you a peace of mind knowing what happens on your porch never leaves your porch.

When it comes to everyday use, the G4 is loaded with plenty of the features you’d expect from a quality video doorbell: high-clarity 1080p video, a wide 162 degree viewing angle, loud 95 decibel chime-repeater and even extreme weather resistance. This model is rated to withstand anything from -18 to 50°C. There’s also automatic loitering and tampering alerts for extra peace of mind.

There’s even the very welcome option of either wired or wireless installation. With the latter, you can power the Aqara G4 with six AA batteries and place it where you like with little effort, while the former gives you the security of knowing there’s always a dedicated power supply and you needn’t worry about needing to swap out any batteries. This is before mentioning a plethora of intelligent power-saving features including adjustable sensitivity to motion, and a dedicated power-saving mode designed with high-traffic areas in mind.

On the interoperability front, this doorbell can do it all, being compatible with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home if you prefer not to use the manufacturer’s own Aqara Home app. This device is one of the few battery-powered video doorbells on the market that support Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video as well as local streaming to Amazon and Google smart displays. Matter integration is expected to arrive very soon, with a completely over-the-air update.

Still, the real star of the show with the G4 Smart Video Doorbell has to be the AI features through the Aqara Home app that allow for personalised responses to different things caught on camera.

As an example, Aqara says the G4 will be able to recognise when a specific family member comes home and play a personalised “welcome home” scene. Similarly, on recognising a postal worker, the doorbell can play a pre-recorded message.

A common concern with AI facial recognition is a different kind of safety – digital safety. Aqara has addressed this by ensuring that instead of your camera’s data being saved on some mysterious database somewhere, or being used for training, all facial recognition is processed locally, on the device, which means that it’s not only more secure, but it also works much faster.

The G4 Smart Video Doorbell is a complete package that covers all bases in a way that the competition does not. It boasts clear, wide-lens footage, privacy protection with on-device facial recognition, the most complete third-party platform integration, flexibility in installation, versatile video storage options, and customisable settings to optimise performance. If you want a video doorbell that does the most out of the box in any situation, the Aqara G4 is the one to go for.

That’s why it’s important to head over to Amazon between the 20th to the 25th of March to take advantage of a big discount on an already great value-for-money video doorbell. This deal really won’t last for long, so it’s best to make use of it while it’s available.

So if you’re looking for the easiest, best value way to improve your home security then don’t compromise on performance, cross-compatibility, or be tied into an exorbitant subscription service you really don’t need. Choose Aqara instead for the optimal video doorbell, and save money in the process via Amazon.