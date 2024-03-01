Huawei Store’s unmissable fourth anniversary sale is now on

(Sponsored) To celebrate its fourth anniversary, the Huawei Store has just launched an all-new mega sale that’ll have you covered for upgrades across all your pieces of tech. Whether you’re in the market for a new laptop, smartwatch, a pair of earbuds or even a tablet, the Huawei Store sale has you covered.

Starting with the all important workstation, you’ll be glad to know that you can save up to £300 right now on a new Huawei MateBook laptop. For any content creators out there who simply have to have the best, look no further than the stunning £200 reduction on the Huawei MateBook D16 i9.

This powerhouse of a laptop, with its supercharged 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, is designed to take on demanding workloads with ease, not to mention boasting a battery life of up to 70Wh to boot. The gorgeous 16-inch display with its minimal bezels is perfect for honing in on the finest details of an image or video, as well as having multiple windows open at one time for next level multitasking.

If you’re a student or someone who travels regularly for work then a smaller, more portable machine probably makes more sense which is why the £300 reduction on the Huawei MateBook D15 i5 will be right up your street.

Weighing just 1.56kg, and at only 16.9mm thin, the compact Huawei MateBook D15 i5 still packs an impressive 16:9 display ratio for maximum productivity, and that’s before mentioning its Flicker Free and Low Blue Light certifications that work to reduce any potential eyestrain when you need to meet a nearing deadline.

On the smartwatch side of things, there are two major deals that are well worth checking out. For anyone looking to give their style a meaningful boost for 2024, the £120 discount on the Huawei Watch 4 Pro is perfectly timed. This stylish timepiece utilises a robust titanium chassis that can not only withstand the elements, but also complements a suit beautifully.

It can even work independently of your phone via eSIM connectivity, so if you need to take a call or send a vital message when you’re away from your phone, you can do so right on your wrist. If you need a wearable that blends fashion with fitness tracking features however then you may find the Huawei Watch GT 4 to be a better pairing.

With two size options (41mm and 46mm) and no less than seven colour options between them, there’s a version of the Huawei Watch GT 4 to suit everyone but the device really comes into its own in the realm of fitness tracking.

Thanks to the new Huawei TruSeen 5.5+ software, the Huawei Watch GT 4 is capable of incredibly accurate heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, so you’ll know exactly how your body is responding to certain workouts and whether or not you’re getting enough recovery. For the duration of the sale you can pick up a 46mm Brown or 41mm Gold Huawei Watch GT 4 with £30 off, a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds SE 2 and a free strap.

There’s plenty to enjoy where wearables are concerned but Huawei hasn’t forgotten about the audiophiles out there.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 are Huawei’s latest pair of true wireless earbuds and if you’re serious about getting the best possible audio quality out of your favourite songs and playlists then these are ones you’ll one to pick up (especially when they’ve got up to £40 off in the fourth anniversary sale).

Courtesy of their Hi-Res Dual Driver Sound System, the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 can breathe new life into the songs you love with incredible sound quality that draws out the tiniest details that you probably haven’t even heard before, and Huawei’s Intelligent ANC 3.0 technology can keep the world at bay, bringing ambient noise down to manageable hum as you enjoy your tunes.

If your work schedule requires you to be connected at all times, ready for any incoming calls then the Huawei FreeClip may be more your style. At first glance, you could easily mistake the Huawei FreeClip for a distinctive fashion accessory as they curve gracefully around the outside of your ears to keep your ear canal unobstructed.

Not only does this mean that the Huawei FreeClip look great, but they also allow you to stay in tune with the outside world, so if a colleague wants to ask you a question or you need to put in an order at your local cafe, you can get through it all without needing to remove them. Typically they would set you back £159.99 but as part of the ongoing sale, the Huawei FreeClip will only cost you £139.99, making for an astounding offer.

As a final cherry on top, Huawei’s sale has a phenomenal bundle on the Huawei MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition tablet. The tablet itself is an incredible piece of technology, taking the form factor and portability of a tablet computer and merging it with the usability of a paper notebook.

What this means is that the tablet uses Huawei’s ingenious PaperMatte Display which, as its name suggests, has a paper-like quality that not only makes it easy on the eyes when reading documents or ebooks, but it’s also incredibly easy to write on with the Huawei M Pencil 2.

Speaking of which, not only is Huawei including the Huawei M Pencil 2, a keyboard and UK charger with the Huawei MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition free of charge, but you can also get a whopping £70 off the initial £329.99 asking price.

No matter what type of tech you’re in the market for, you’re bound to find your next upgrade at an exceptional price in the Huawei Store’s fourth anniversary sale.