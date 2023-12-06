Huawei research reveals the health benefits of using a smartwatch

(Sponsored) Huawei recently published a pan-European research paper surveying a wide range of citizens on health concerns while also quizzing smartwatch users about the relationship with their device. The results revealed just how much using a smartwatch can affect health awareness and habits for the better.

One of the most unique things about using a smartwatch is the health tracking features it contains. While checking messages, following turn-by-turn route instructions and playing music from your watch are super-convenient, these are all things your smartphone could do already. Keeping track of statistics as wide-ranging as blood pressure, respiratory rate and sleep quality are features reserved for the tech on a watch.

The question is, just how much of an impact does using a smartwatch make? Huawei found that amongst European users, a staggering 87% adopted new, healthy behaviours because of their watch.

Click here to read the results of the 2023 Huawei European Health Survey

It should come as no surprise that a large proportion of the general population expressed interest in their health – 83% were interested in psychological health, and 82% physical. Unfortunately, not everyone is satisfied with where they are right now: half of all respondents were not satisfied with their health, either psychologically or physically.

Mental health takes priority for Europeans, with sleep and stress being the top two specific health topics that interested respondents (both at 82%). In line with this, the most common health symptom experienced by participants was ‘sleep disorder’, followed by ‘stress’.

It’s worth noting that, according to the study, the nationality which experienced sleep disorders the most was the UK, at 39%.

So it’s clear that not only are people very much interested in their overall health, but are also keenly aware of the specific symptoms bothering them the most. Despite this, many people aren’t taking as much action as they should, with 54% neglecting regular medical exams – highlighting a crucial gap in people taking proactive steps to manage their health.

It’s not all doom and gloom though. 91% of respondents expressed a desire to enhance their health-related lifestyles. Stress reduction led the way in terms of priorities, with maintaining the correct weight being right behind at 40%. So how can we all turn that desire into action?

72% of respondents admitted they needed extra motivation to keep up their healthy habits, and that’s where smartwatches can shine – for example, Huawei’s new Watch GT 4 is brimming with health tracking technology as well as over 100 workout modes to keep you active, and help you hit your targets every day.

Click here to read the results of the 2023 Huawei European Health Survey

A knowledge gap could be the missing link between people’s interest in their health and their ability to follow through with their goals. The survey uncovered a significant knowledge gap among respondents regarding important health indicators. Metrics cited often revolved around general activities rather than real health measures. This lack of awareness poses a fundamental hurdle to achieving optimal health.

It might not be surprising to learn that smartwatch users emerge as more informed in this area, being 51% more likely to know target measurements for essential health metrics compared to non-users. If you have all that information instantly accessible from your wrist, it’s little wonder you’d be more likely to stay up to date on the latest information.

So, how much do smartwatches benefit their users? Almost all smartwatch users (88%) believe their devices can improve physical health and 87% have incorporated new healthy habits based on device data.

Regular tracking of multiple health metrics leads to powerful micro-habits, as users check core health indicators twice as often as non-users.

Smartwatches not only provide real-time data but also contribute to positive behavioural changes, with users reporting increased exercise frequency, longer exercise duration, improved sleep habits, and dietary adjustments.

It’s not just day-to-day stuff either, as 74% of surveyed smartwatch users sought advice when alerted to abnormal health indicators. This proactive approach leads to 63% of users visiting their doctors for further analysis. Smartwatches, therefore, serve as not just personal health monitors but also as valuable tools in prompting users to take timely action and seek professional medical guidance.

So the results are clear as society becomes ever more conscious of health, we need the data to back it up and to help that awareness to translate into tangible improvements. The results of this survey suggest smartwatches are not merely accessories but powerful catalysts for positive health changes, providing individuals with the knowledge and motivation needed to embark on a journey towards improved well-being.

This is part of the reason why Huawei has already opened three health labs across the globe, and is always looking for ways to improve the health benefits offered by its devices. If you’re interested in what a smartwatch can do for you, take a look at Huawei’s range today.

Click here to download the full report