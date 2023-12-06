Huawei Christmas sale: How to pick the perfect present

(Sponsored)The ultimate cheat sheet to Huawei’s wares this holiday season

Discovering the perfect Christmas gift is always a joy – and doing so is easier than ever this year with Huawei’s veritable avalanche of savings.

Smart tech is a great choice of present, often providing something that can be used for years to come. Smartphones and laptops have become everyday essentials, while wireless earbuds and smartwatches have become must-have accessories in their own right.

Luckily, Huawei’s wide range of innovative smart gadgets will cater to everyone on your list, from creatives and frequent travellers to music lovers and lunchtime fitness aficionados.

Huawei’s designs all boast sleek sophistication, cutting-edge technology, and imaginative concepts that are bound to be a hit.

The brand is rolling out substantial discounts throughout December, so read on to find unique gift ideas for even the most discerning recipients in your life.

All purchases will also receive an additional 10% off until the new year (excluding Huawei Watch Ultimate Design).

Best for busy professionals: Huawei Watch GT 4 Series

Offer – From £229.99, bundled with a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds SE 2

Finding a smartwatch that looks professional during the working week and can act as a workout partner isn’t easy. Enter, the Huawei Watch GT 4: its classic and elegant design doesn’t look out of place in the workplace, while its raft of sports features make it a compelling fitness tracker.

Its exterior is inspired by traditional analog watches, with the 46mm variant featuring an octagonal case and the 41mm version boasting an elegant, clean circular design.

In terms of features, there’s plenty to explore. Huawei’s advanced algorithms help accurately monitor heart rate, stress, and sleep, while advanced, medical-grade features like ECG monitoring and blood oxygen saturation readings are also available.

For those who like to monitor their calories, Huawei’s Stay Fit app is also a very handy tool – it includes calculations and analysis that help the user monitor their intake, active calorie burn, resting calories, and total deficit.

Outdoor fitness enthusiasts, too, will find the dual-band five-system GPS helps track regular routes – and even becomes more accurate over time.

And not only can you pair the bundled Huawei Freebuds SE 2 with the Watch GT 4 with this deal, but, if you choose the 46mm brown leather version or Milanese strap, you also receive an exclusive Christmas bundle that features a festive-coloured strap.

Best for frequent flyers: Huawei FreeBuds 5i

Offer – Save £25.00, available for £64.99 (RRP: £89.99)

For those who are always on the go, a pair of top-class earbuds is a must – whether listening to music on a busy commute, blocking out noises on a flight, or joining work calls while away from the office.

The Huawei FreeBuds 5i are packed with features that make them perfect for any of these scenarios. The sleek pebble-style charging case comes in pale blue, black, or white, and can easily be slipped into a pocket or bag.

The crystal-clear sound quality is also ideal for listening to music, media streaming, or making phone calls, while the Dual Device Connection feature ensures users can switch seamlessly between connecting to phones, tablets, and laptops.

What’s more, the earphones’ active noise cancelling (ANC) toggles between three different settings: Ultra, General, and Cosy, meaning they can easily adapt to any environment and cancelling unwanted sounds up to 42dB.

Staying power is also a huge plus here. Including top-ups from the charging case, you’re able to get 28 hours of playback from the Freebuds 5i, and the earphones can play four hours of audio on a quick 15-minute charge, too, for occasions when you’re pushed for time.

Best for music buffs: Huawei FreeBuds 5

Offer – Save £30.00, available for £109.99 (RRP: £139.99)

We all know someone who’s never without their favourite tunes – and gifting a pair of top-quality wireless earbuds like the Huawei FreeBuds 5 can help enhance their listening to new levels.

The comfortable headphones have a futuristic-looking curved design, helping them to feel breathable by distributing weight more evenly and allowing airflow to your ears, while music will sound at its best thanks to the powerful bass and rich, clear high notes.

Even better, the FreeBuds 5 AI noise cancellation ensures users can enjoy their listening experience without unwanted distractions – a feature that makes the earbuds just as well-suited to phone calls.

The three microphones and sophisticated software built into the FreeBuds 5 means the user’s voice always sounds crystal clear.

A single charging cycle will provide up to five hours of listening time, and the wireless charging case holds enough battery for a total of 30 hours.

Best for creatives: Huawei MateBook 16s 2023

Offer – Save £400.00, available for £1099.99 (RRP: £1499.99)

For the ideal gift for creatives, look no further than the Huawei MateBook 16s 2023. The lightweight laptop is perfect for working from anywhere, while the large screen is well-suited to projects like website design or video editing.

The product’s Super Turbo feature gives users an added boost when handling heavy-duty tasks and large files, while the 13th Gen Intel Core 19 processor provides optimum speed and overall performance.

The 1080P built-in camera makes video calls feel lifelike, too, with the built-in camera’s AI function automatically centres the speaker in the shot and provides personalised backgrounds.

For power-consuming work or gaming, a dual shark fin fan takes the laptop’s cooling abilities to PC level, while also reducing excess noise. The MateBook 16s 2023’s Metaline antenna is also perfect for downloading large files – or playing online games – up to 270 metres from the router.

Best for photographers: Huawei P60 Pro, Pearl 8+

Offer – Save £300, available for £899.99 (RRP: £1199.99)

There’s always one person in a family or friend group who can be relied on to document every occasion by taking snaps of the action or cosy group shots. If you’re struggling to know what to choose for them this year, consider the Huawei P60 Pro Pearl 8+.

As well as having a seriously attractive pearl finish, the device boasts an industry-leading camera that’s able to capture razor-sharp detail even in low light. The durable phone is also drop- and splash-resistant – and can charge 50% in just 10 minutes.

Its main camera has the smartphone industry’s largest aperture at F1.4. Combined with the phone’s state-of-the art software, it’s able to capture truly brilliant images. It adapts to suit the images you want to take, increasing the aperture to take in more detail for landscape shots.

Meanwhile, the phone’s telephoto camera has 48 megapixels and makes shooting in low light a breeze – be it a photo of a sunset or snaps of a fireworks display. Meanwhile, the Anti Shake Sensor Rotation helps to reduce blur and take crisper images.