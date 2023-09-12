Huawei celebrates 10 years of wearables with hints towards the future

(Sponsored) For 10 years, Huawei has paved the way for game-changing innovation within the world of smartwatches. As the company prepares to celebrate this momentous occasion, there’s never been a better time to look back at everything Huawei has achieved since the company’s very first wearable, the Huawei TalkBand B1.

When the Huawei TalkBand B1 first released back in 2014, the wearables market was a vastly different place to how we know it today. Even though the industry was still in its infancy, the Huawei TalkBand B1 managed to set a new bar for what was possible from fitness trackers as its ability to be used as a Bluetooth headset allowed it to stand apart from the competition in a big way.

While the Huawei TalkBand B1 provided the company with a strong head-start into the wearables industry, Huawei did not rest on its laurels as it introduced the stunning Huawei Watch the following year, which featured a design so timeless that it’s still just as fashionable now as it was when it launched.

These devices catapulted Huawei into being one of the leading brands in the world of smartwatches, and the innovation that we’ve seen since then has only cemented the company’s position as a global leader in this area with an unparalleled array of products to suit everyone, no matter what stage they’re at in their fitness journey.

One of the key features that has made Huawei such a household name in that time is its TruSeen technology. First launching back in 2016, TruSeen has allowed the humble smartwatch to evolve from being a wrist-based assistant to your most trusted advisor when it comes to offering up vital health tracking data, the likes of which have allowed countless people to change their habits and live for a healthier tomorrow.

As a result of Huawei’s continual investment in R&D (including applications for over 800 patents of Huawei wearable), as well as the upward trajectory of HUAWEI TruSeenTM, it’s now possible for users to benefit from features like 24-hour heart rate tracking, uninterrupted SpO2 tracking and blood pressure monitoring. With the development of new algorithms and advanced sensors, there’s no telling what other technological leaps HUAWEI TruSeenTM might bring to the table in just a few years’ time.

While the software side continues to grow, Huawei’s portfolio of wearable devices has never been more varied, particularly since the introduction of the Huawei Watch Ultimate earlier this year which gives professional and amateur divers everything they need to track their underwater sessions accurately.

With these products and more, it isn’t hard to see how Huawei Wear has ranked number one in China’s market share for four years in a row, and its global influence continues to be felt as the company has sold more than a staggering 130 million units in the smartwatch market worldwide.

That’s before mentioning the achievements of Huawei’s app ecosystem. Thanks to the use of over 200 health studies to inform its research and convert fitness data into tangible advice that can provide meaningful assistance to people of all ages, it shouldn’t be too surprising to find out that the Huawei Health app has a remarkable 450 million active users from around the globe.

There are even plans to open up new health laboratories in Europe later this year to further expand Huawei’s already impressive understanding of health and wellbeing. It all speaks to a bright future for the company, which is on the cusp of announcing its latest wearable device in Barcelona on September 14th.

If you want to stay up to date on Huawei’s next game-changing product and the company’s new ‘Fashion Forward’ wearable strategy, then make sure you mark down September 14th in your calendar. To get a glimpse into the next 10 years of Huawei Wear and to see what new horizons lay ahead for the smartwatch industry, you won’t want to miss it.