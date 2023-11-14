Go beyond smartphone photography with the compact Canon EOS R100

(Sponsored) Smartphone photography has come a long way in the last decade, but while phones can provide a quick means of taking a picture in the moment, they still can’t compete with the quality offered by dedicated cameras. For anyone looking to take the leap but unsure where to start, the Canon EOS R100 makes for the ideal first camera.

Having been in operation for almost a century, very few companies understand cameras quite like Canon, and it has used those expertise to develop a new approach in the Canon EOS R100, as a product that retains Canon’s high standards for image fidelity whilst using a clean UI and easy to understand controls designed for entry-level photographers.

For starters, to replicate the portability of modern smartphones, the Canon EOS R100 is effortlessly small. Weighing approximately 356g, the Canon EOS R100 can be held one-handed in a pinch and it can easily fit into a small camera bag or a compartment in your backpack, so you’ll never have to worry about being weighed down by unnecessary gear.

In spite of this portability however, the Canon EOS R100 packs a level of image quality that’ll have you wondering why you didn’t make the jump from smartphones to cameras before. Regardless of which lens you pair with the camera, the Canon EOS R100 can capture natural, unprocessed bokeh that can provide your photos with a cinematic flair, the likes of which smartphones can only accomplish with plenty of heavy-duty software, and even then there’s no guarantee that it’ll look as good as this.

Part of what helps the Canon EOS R100 to deliver this level of detail is the large 24.1MP APS-C imaging sensor that lets in far more light than even high-end smartphones, so that every picture can benefit not only from more vivid colours but also crisper textures which still make themselves known even when you need to crop a picture after the fact.

After you’ve taken your shots, you don’t even have to think about hooking the Canon EOS R100 up to a laptop or removing the SD card. When you’re ready to take a look at your shots, you can beam them straight to your phone via the Camera Connect app. This is perfect for any influencers or even those who simply like to update their social media stories regularly as it means you can upload your Canon EOS R100 shots straight to your favourite platforms in a matter of minutes, allowing your posts to stand out with the type of eye-catching detail that smartphones can’t match.

Even though the Canon EOS R100 excels when it comes to stills, it by no means forgets about the videographers out there. Whether you’re looking to capture an epic moment or simply pick up day-to-day footage for a vlog, the Canon EOS R100 has you covered with gorgeous 4K and HD video. The Dual Pixel CMOS Autofocus feature also ensures that your subject is always in focus, so you don’t have to worry about being left with any unusable footage at the end of a long shoot.

For photos and video, the Canon EOS R100 can handle it all, but if you ever feel as if you need more time to wrap your head around how it all works then the camera’s guided menus can show you exactly what to do. The Canon EOS R100’s step by step interface has been designed this way so that in only a short time, even total beginners can capture jaw-dropping shots without any assistance.

Right now, you can save up to £200 on the Canon EOS R100 when you head on over to Currys. To see how the Canon EOS R100 can elevate your photography skills from the crowd, make sure to snap up one of Currys’ incredible discounts before they’re gone.