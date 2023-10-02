Get closer to the music you love with Bowers and Wilkins headphones

(Sponsored) Putting on a pair of headphones and losing yourself in your favourite songs is a feeling like no other, but if you want to experience those tracks in their best possible quality then there’s only one company that understands music production like no other: Bowers and Wilkins.

Boasting more than 55 years of experience in the music industry, Bowers and Wilkins understands the importance of every note in how it adds up to form a greater musical set piece. This level of expertise is exactly why Bowers and Wilkins’ technology has been a mainstay at the iconic Abbey Road Studios for years.

With an unrivalled appreciation for the role that technology can play in heightening musical performances, Bowers and Wilkins has instilled that knowledge into its latest pair of headphones, the sleek Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2e.

Adhering to Bowers and Wilkins’ signature aesthetic, the Px7 S2e are designed to be eye-catching with four unique colourways: Anthracite Black, Cloud Grey, Ocean Blue and the all-new Forest Green which pairs beautifully with the gold accents found around the S2e’s earcups.

As with any pair of headphones however, the sound quality is always the real star of the show and the Px7 S2e do not disappoint. Taking inspiration from Bowers and Wilkins’ high-end Px8 headphones, the S2e pack a robust soundscape courtesy of next-level 24-bit processing and powerful 40mm drivers.

The Px7 S2e also utilise the Qualcomm aptX Adaptive and aptX HD codes to work seamlessly with lossless streaming services. All of this adds up to an unbelievable audio experience that can breathe new life into classic tracks and present the latest chart topping hits in their best light.

To ensure that the listening experience remains uninterrupted by the outside world, the Px7 S2e feature heavy-duty active noise cancellation which can bring the cacophony of a train or a crowd down to a light hum. If you’re in a situation where you need to retain some situational awareness, you can seamlessly swap over to the Transparency Mode to allow nearby sounds to reach your ears without you needing to remove the headphones.

Similarly, if you’re working in a busy cafe but you need to take a quick call then the six built-in microphones on the Px7 S2e can hone in on your voice and dispel any unwanted background noise to ensure that the other person can hear you clearly and succinctly.

For enjoying the wonder of music as you go about your day, the Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2e are the perfect companion, but for any musicians or music producers who need to tap even deeper into the details for their work, then the Bowers and Wilkins Px8 are made with you in mind.

These super-powered headphones are designed to unearth every chord, string and note so that nothing gets lost in playback. For when you need to jump between different layers to carefully balance the weight of one instrument against another, the Px8 give you the capacity to use the creator’s toolkit to its fullest potential.

Because the music industry has a rich history of eye-catching style and trend-setting fashion, the Px8 stand apart from all other headphones with luxurious Nappa leather and diamond cut metal, and for the true fashionistas out there, the new Royal Burgundy colourway is a must-buy.

Both the Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2e and Px8 can last for up to 30-hours on a single charge, so you can take them with you on a long trip without ever needing to keep one eye on the battery life.

If you’re ready to take your listening experience or music production to entirely new heights, then the Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2e and the Bowers and Wilkins Px8 are available to buy right now from the company’s website.