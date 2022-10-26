From AirPlay 2 to Hi-Res streaming, here are the best features of the Denon Home range

SPONSORED: The expansive Denon Home range offers incredible sound with the newest trendsetting audio technologies. With HEOS Built-In, there’s flexibility to create an immersive home theatre sound, with Hi-Res music that extends to speakers throughout the home.

With over 110-years of Hi-Fi heritage ingrained within every Denon Home product, the Japanese audio experts are continuing to push the envelope with the finest solutions for the modern wireless, connected home.

Whether it’s support for Hi-Res audio within the Denon Home 350 speaker, the Dolby Atmos-powered Sound Bar 550, or the ease of creating multiroom audio and surround sound via the HEOS Built-In Technology, the Denon Home range is simplifying incredible home audio.

With AirPlay 2 casting for your favourite tunes, and Alexa built-in for hands-free control of your smart home and home entertainment set-up, brilliant sound is just the beginning. Here are our favourite Denon Home features…

Hi-Res Audio support

Using the companion HEOS app, the Denon Home range offers high resolution (Hi-Res) audio via a subscription to popular music streaming services like Amazon Music HD and local Hi-Res music from USB or NAS drives. High resolution audio delivers a lossless sound closest to the original studio recordings – with support for 24 bit/192kHz FLAC, WAV,ALAC, and DSD files. Whether it’s a Denon Home Sound Bar 550 or the Denon Home 350 wireless speaker, you’ll be picking up intricacies within your favourite tracks you didn’t know existed.

The smartest smart features

With Amazon Alexa built-in, you’ll benefit from full voice control over your smart home devices and audio services you have linked to the popular smart assistant. You can also control volume, inputs, and audio levels without lifting a finger. Apple’s AirPlay 2 tech is on-board, enabling casting from an iPhone or iPad’s Control Centre or Home app – directly to your entire Denon Home multiroom set-up. Don’t forget the faithful old Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support either!

Sample the Atmos

Dolby Atmos and the competing DTS:X standards are setting the bar for immersive in-home theatre. Both technologies are front and centre (and all around the room, ironically) within the Denon Home Sound Bar 550. The theatre-grade technology creates a 360-degree environment for fully immersive, three-dimensional direction sound. When watching movies, you’ll hear raindrops falling from above, and the earthquake rumbling below – all heightening the realism. When listening to supported audio, it’ll feel as if you’ve been transported to the world’s finest concert hall. Add additional Denon Home rear speakers and the Denon Home Subwoofer to round out the experience.

Endless flexibility

The Denon Home with HEOS range makes it easy to customise your set up with additional devices. Got a Denon Home Sound Bar 550? Add a pair of Denon Home 150 speakers as rears and ramp up the bass with the Denon Home Subwoofer for a fully immersive 5.1 surround sound set up. The Denon Home 150, 250 and 350 Speakers can also be paired for stereo sound.

HEOS Built-In

Thanks to the proprietary HEOS Built-In connectivity technology, any number of supported wireless speakers, mini-systems, 2 channel Hi-Fi systems, and an AV receiver like the Denon AVR-S760H can be configured to create whole home audio. Set-up is straightforward, via the HEOS app. The app provides individual and collective device control, as well as quick access to popular streaming services like Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, Deezer and Pandora. And what’s more, with Quick Select buttons on the top of all Denon Home speakers you can store your favourite internet radio stations to enjoy when you want, without the hassle of searching your phone or smart device.