Feel like a PRO, play like a PRO with Logitech G’s newest peripherals

(Sponsored) If you want to play like the best, then you deserve to be equipped like the best – that means delving into Logitech G’s PRO series, designed for optimum gaming performance above all else, and allowing you to hit your peak in the most competitive titles.

Whether you’re looking to find your place in the soon-to-be-released Counter-Strike 2, or are trying to perfect your playstyle in League of Legends, you need the right tools for the job. That’s where Logitech G comes in with the PRO series, which hones in on the most important features that gamers truly care about.

The mission of the PRO series is embodied in the design of the Logitech G Pro X SUPERLIGHT 2 mouse – a superlight 60g esports icon, with the most advanced sensor in gaming. From the response of the LIGHTFORCE Hybrid switches to the shape of the body in your hand, everything about this mouse is designed with precision aiming in mind.

That’s why Logitech G enlisted the help of Nikola “NiKo” Kovac, regarded as one of the best Counter-Strike players of all time, to help engineer a gaming mouse like never before. There is nothing holding you back from peak performance with the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2. Despite its incredibly light weight, Logitech G has also managed to provide an astonishing 95-hours of battery life, meaning you’ll always be ready to go without ever needing to worry about a wire.

Also stepping up to the plate is the G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED keyboard, representing the next generation of gaming peripherals. Just like the SUPERLIGHT 2, performance is paramount here – Logitech G has worked hard to perfect the LIGHTSPEED Wireless technology, which is tournament-tested to ensure the fastest possible response time. Whether you’re at home or at LAN, your keyboard will feel like an extension of yourself without interrupting or delaying your actions.

There is a lot to consider when designing the ultimate gaming keyboard. Ideally, the keyboard should be fully programmable, to ensure every player can input their commands as quickly as possible. That’s why Logitech G has invested years of work and revision into its software, the G HUB, which allows you to map everything from your keybinds to the lighting system exactly how you need it. If you play a game with a lot of inputs (think real time strategy like StarCraft) then this will be vital for success.

Logitech G understands that to reach your flow state, it is important to have synergy between your peripherals and yourself. That’s why the PRO series is available in a range of colours, including a brand new magenta range, which is exclusive to Best Buy.

The new magenta series includes the G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED, a headset which boasts top-end GRAPHENE audio drivers to give you the best understanding of the in-game soundscape – vital for tactical shooters. It should come as no surprise to know that the headset was also developed with the help of pros such as NiKo. With reduced weight and a focus on comfortable materials, this headset is built for extended sessions.

Whether you’re looking for an upgrade on your existing kit, or want to jump into the deep end of serious competitive gaming, you can be confident that the Logitech G PRO series has you covered. For next-level performance, comfort and aesthetics, the G PRO range is a must for gamers everywhere.

