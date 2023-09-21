Fashion Forward, Huawei unveils the ambition to revolutionise the wearables industry

(Sponsored) While smartwatches have become an essential part of any smartphone ecosystem, too many options have focused on their feature set before considering the fashion implications that come with wearing a timepiece, and why traditional watches have been a staple of the fashion world for generations. As part of its 10-year celebration since the company launched its first wearable, Huawei is ready to blend the fashion and smartwatch industries together like never before.

Taking Huawei Wear in a whole new direction,the newly launched HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 stands upon the decade of innovation that has allowed Huawei to become a leading figure in the health and fitness industry, but with a ‘FASHION FORWARD’ proposition.

“Fashion forward”encompasses three key aspects that champion a new future for all Huawei wearables: Design Forward, Health Forward and Sports Forward. With which, HUAWEI is setting new standards and empowering users with the ultimate wrist companion for a modern lifestyle.

Design forward, Huawei’s industry-leading wearable design philosophy with commitment to purposeful design.

It has been 10 years since HUAWEI launched the first smart wearable, HUAWEI TalkBand B1 in Barcelona in 2014. During the decade, HUAWEI has been blending aesthetic design with cutting-edge technology, enhancing user-centric experience through purposeful and simplistic design. In 2015, Huawei launched the first Aesthetics Research Centre in Paris, with subsequent centres opening in major fashion capitals, Milan and London. HUAWEI’s investments in R&D underscores their unwavering commitment to purposeful design in wearables during their decade-long presence.

This revamped aesthetic can be seen immediately in the different sizes and colourways that the Huawei Watch GT 4 is available in. The Huawei Watch GT 4 comes in 41mm and 46mm sizes so those with larger or smaller wrists will have an easy time finding the perfect fit, and each of those sizes boast unique, eye-catching styles.

The 41mm range for instance includes a Milanese option, which pairs beautifully with any rose-coloured accessories or clothes using complementary colours. It’s the type of watch that wouldn’t look out of place on a catwalk and is sure to catch the attention of many passersby.

Over in the 46mm pack, those who love to explore the great outdoors will get on brilliantly with the Rainforest Green GMT variant. This watch features a breathable fabric band while the watch itself combines a hectagonal design with two outer dials for expanded timekeeping abilities.

If these were analogue timepieces alone, they would easily stand out from the crowd but of course, with Huawei’s expertise at the helm, these watches pack a wide array of smart features that allow them to feel right at home in both the gym, and during a night out.

Health Forward, HUAWEI’s dedication to empower you to have greater control over your health.

Because of Huawei’s continued investment into health research since the device’s predecessor, the Huawei Watch GT 4 now has one of the most advanced heart rate sensors yet with TruSeen 5.5+. This improved sensor can detect more accurate results and pick up on key heart health data such as any signs of arrhythmia.

When worn to bed, the Huawei Watch GT 4 can also track your breathing throughout the night to give you a better insight into any factors that may be affecting the quality of your circadian rhythm, which in turn can help you to reach your maximum potential for rest to then tackle your workouts with more power.

HUAWEI improves intelligent menstrual cycle tracking with HUAWEI WATCH GT 4, utilising basal body temperature, respiration rate, and heart rate for more accurate predictions.

“It’s incredible to think that both Huawei and I started out on our fitness journeys at the same time. In the ten years since I began as a professional fitness trainer, technology has played a hugely significant role in helping people live healthier lives,” said HUAWEI Wearable Product Ambassadors, Pamela Reif, global leading fitness & lifestyle influencer, “Huawei is at the forefront of that innovation, but doing so in a really cool way. I’m excited to be part of this future and beyond.”

Sports Forward, HUAWEI makes fitness more approachable and enjoyable.

This philosophy ensures that in addition to the Huawei Watch GT 4’s suite of features, there are plenty of workout options available to help everyone from those just starting out in their fitness journey, to determined athletes with years of experience under their belts.

If you are taking your first steps towards a healthier lifestyle, then the Huawei TrueSport system can provide bespoke training advice based on your workout performance to let you know which targets you should be hitting. There are even heart rate alerts set up during workouts to prevent you from overtraining and to avoid the risk of injury.

Running legend, multiple gold medallist Sir Mo Farah said, “The insights my coaching team and I were able to extract from the watches proved invaluable as I competed at the highest level. As I transition from professional running to a more leisurely lifestyle, I’m excited to explore what life has to offer beyond the track by wearing the watches for day-to-day activities and as a fashion piece. That’s where Huawei’s watches really shine. They look as good as they work.”

It doesn’t matter if you’re tracking running, cycling or even your effort during an e-sports session, the Huawei Watch GT 4 packs over 100 workouts to ensure that everyone is covered. New to the Huawei Watch GT 4 is the outstanding Stay Fit software that provides users with a close eye on their caloric intake and deficit, which is a must-have feature for anyone incorporating weight loss as part of their fitness goals.

To have all of these features present in a single smartwatch is nothing short of groundbreaking, and this is before mentioning the improved battery life of up to 14-days on a single charge, as well as the availability of more complications in the always-on display to give you more information at a glance when you need it.

Just like the Huawei wearables that have come before it, the Huawei Watch GT 4 is ready to set a new standard in the world of smartwatches, and it’s available to buy right now from €249 via the Huawei Store.