Expand your creativity with the powerful Dell XPS 15 laptop

(Sponsored) As any creative knows, work rarely stays in just one place. Whether you need to shoot and edit some content on location, or even travel to meet with a client and brainstorm their next big project, it’s essential that you have all your tools at your disposal ready to go, when you need them. This is exactly where the Dell XPS 15 comes in.

Dell has had decades of experience in refining what’s achievable on a laptop, and all of that expertise has gone into the construction of the Dell XPS 15 which is an outstanding device, no matter how you look at it.

For starters, its highlight feature is easily its gorgeous 15.6-inch OLED display. With self-lighting pixels and a colour accurate panel, the Dell XPS 15 can achieve an outstanding level of vibrancy and colour contrast that make it perfect for photographers of any level, as you can always get an accurate representation of how your shots will turn out during the editing process.

There’s even up to 0.65% anti-reflective coating on the panel so if you need to do some quick editing whilst shooting in the great outdoors or even whilst grabbing a coffee at your favourite local cafe, you can do so without being encumbered by your surroundings. For truly intricate artwork or designs, you can even opt for a 3.5K screen on the Dell XPS 15 for even more detail.

The near-boundless InfinityEdge design, coupled with the laptop’s 16:10 aspect ratio means that you also get more screen space than your average laptop, so if you need to keep your editing software open on one tab while ensuring you have any sources of inspiration visible on the screen, you can do just that.

Of course, photo editing is one thing, but what if you need to take on some fairly taxing video editing? Luckily, the Dell XPS 15 already has you covered there thanks to its use of 13th Gen Intel® Core(™) processors and discrete graphics cards, which combined have more than enough grunt to help you dissect and add in all the effects you need, whether it’s for your next YouTube video, or even a professional showreel. After work has finished for the day, you can also indulge in some serious gaming thanks to the substantial graphics capability of the XPS 15.

If you’re stretched for time and you need to speed up the video rendering process then you can swap over to the Dell XPS 15’s ultra-performance mode to lend a helping hand, but when your needs aren’t quite so power intensive you can always drop down to either quiet, cool or optimised modes.

You won’t need to pack any extra dongles or adapters either thanks to a full-sized SD Card slot on the Dell XPS 15, alongside a headphone jack for lossless audio, a 3.2 USB-C slot and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

If you forget to pack a pair of headphones then don’t worry, the Dell XPS 15 boasts a phenomenal upward firing speaker system. Fine-tuned by multi-Grammy Award winning producer Joseph Puig, the Dell XPS 15’s quad speaker set-up is designed to provide studio level audio no matter where you are.

Plus, when the working day is over, you can kick back and enjoy a movie night like no other, with the Dell XPS 15’s OLED screen and studio-quality speakers working in tandem to bring your favourite films to life in a whole new way.

With all this power under the hood, you might be wondering exactly how portable the Dell XPS 15 could possibly be, and yet, prepare to be amazed. In spite of its next-level performance, the Dell XPS 15 has a starting weight of just 1.86kg which seems unbelievable but Dell’s engineers have managed to achieve the impossible.

If you’re ready to see how the Dell XPS 15 can expand your creative horizons then you can pick up your very own customised model from Dell right now.