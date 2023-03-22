Escape with the powerful noise cancellation of Bose QuietComfort® Earbuds II

(Sponsored) Whether it’s for tuning out the daily commute, focusing on your studies or catching the latest episode of your favourite show – having a solid pair of true wireless earbuds is a necessity, and no company knows this better than Bose.

With over half a century of experience in the audio market, Bose has used that time to continuously raise the bar for what’s possible from personal audio products, and all of that expertise has been funnelled into making the Bose QuietComfort® Earbuds II which, as you might expect, have just set the new boundary for all wireless earbuds to be measured against.

Fulfilling the QC Earbuds II’s promise of a premium listening experience is the new and improved active noise cancelling that goes above and beyond, not just in keeping ambient noise at bay but in delivering a bespoke experience that works intelligently to suit your specific needs.

On its own, the ANC from the QC Earbuds II can turn the racket of a moving train into a soft, barely audible hum, and quieten a raucous crowd to the point where it merely feels like a distant background conversation. Where the ANC really comes into its own is how it works with the new features of the QC Earbuds II to craft a layer on top of the default experience that’s unique to you.

The Bose QuietComfort® Earbuds II are now available to purchase at Currys

The moment that you switch on the QC Earbuds II, they use Bose’s new CustomTune technology to analyse the structure of your individual ear canals – intelligently adapting the ANC in the process so that it’s better suited to your personal ear shape.

Beyond the computational advancements of the QC Earbuds II, they also feature a new design that creates a tighter, umbrella-style seal within your ear to stop even more ambient noise from being picked up. To help you find the precise configuration for you, the Earbuds II come packaged with the Bose Fit Kit, which offers three eartips and three stability bands – going one step further in ensuring that no-one is left out from enjoying the most comfortable listening experience possible.

The Bose QuietComfort® Earbuds II are now available to purchase at Currys

While the comfort of the QC Earbuds II ensures that they can be used for long periods of time, everyone knows that an average day features a variety of use cases, each of which might require a different feature-set and to that end, the accompanying Bose Music app has you covered.

If you’re waiting at a train station and you want to continue listening to a podcast without missing out on important service updates, just long tap one of your Earbuds or toggle Aware Mode in the app and the Earbuds will shift over to make use of their ActiveSense™ technology. When this is activated, you can still pick up on the key aspects of your surroundings but any loud or otherwise harmful sounds are reduced to keep your ears protected and to ensure that you don’t miss a beat with whatever it is you’re listening to.

Of course, no matter how feature packed a pair of earbuds may be, it’s also the audio quality that defines the overall experience and in this area, the QC Earbuds II have left no room for improvement. From the roaring bass tones that come through to the crystal clear highs that make vocals feel as if they’re being sung directly at you, the QC Earbuds II create a complex soundstage that allows every minute aspect of a song to come to fruition, but with enough detail that none of them feel upstaged. Even your favourite tracks will feel brand new when heard through the QC Earbuds II.

The Bose QuietComfort® Earbuds II are now available to purchase at Currys

What ties it all together is the inclusion of Bluetooth 5.3 which allows the QC Earbuds II to jump seamlessly between seven devices without the need to run through the process of pairing each time. The onboard touch controls also allow you to make careful playback adjustments and to pick up incoming calls without ever needing to take out your phone which can be a lifesaver on a crowded train.

Simply put, the Bose QuietComfort® Earbuds II are in a true league of their own. If you’re ready to ditch any lacking substitutes and treat yourself to the real deal then the QC Earbuds II can be bought right now via Currys. The new king of wireless earbuds are just a few clicks away.

The Bose QuietComfort® Earbuds II are now available to purchase at Currys