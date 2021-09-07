Enjoy the true cinematic experience at home with a Sony BRAVIA TV (Sponsored)

With streaming services offering countless hours of content at the press of a button, not to mention the ever-growing number of binge-worthy box sets, it’s never been more appealing to skip the cinema and enjoy a night of entertainment at home. With the latest Sony Super Screen TVs however, you can bring the best aspects of the silver screen right into your living room with models that go all the way up to 85-inches.

Having such a large screen in your living room might seem like a daunting prospect at first, but when it comes to building the ultimate home entertainment set-up, it just can’t be beat. Much like with a cinema screen, 75 or 85-inch Sony BRAVIA TVs have the ability to engulf your peripheral vision and immerse you in your favourite content, letting the outside world just fade away.

Just like with the cinema however, the Sony Super Screen experience is at its best when shared. Gone are the days of needing to crowd around a smaller display and crane your neck just to see what’s going on – with a Sony BRAVIA TV, every seat is the best seat in the house. Whether that’s sitting down for a family movie night or inviting the gang over to watch the football, everyone can enjoy gorgeous colours and excellent contrast no matter where they’re sat.

This accessibility is achieved through Sony’s X-Wide Angle and X-Anti reflection technology (available on X95J & Z9J), which not only expands the viewing angle beyond what a typical TV set can achieve, but it also makes it possible to see more of what’s on-screen when daylight enters the room.

The benefits of having a larger TV aren’t exclusive to the display only, with the audio capabilities also receiving a major boost in quality. For example, having more space available within the TV has paved the way for larger speakers to be included, providing a far louder and more robust audio sensation than any smaller TV could hope to match.

Some premium Sony BRAVIA sets (such as the XR A90J & A84J OLED models) boast Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, where the screen itself is the speaker to create a seamless synergy between what’s happening on screen and the accompanying audio track. On-screen conversations feel like they’re happening right in front of you, while car chases and explosions will have you gripping the armrests with adrenaline. With this type of audio prowess already built-in, there’s no need to fork out any extra cash for a soundbar.

Sony’s BRAVIA XR Full Array LED TVs (X90J, X94J, X95J & Z9J) also get similar audio treatment with Sony’s Acoustic Multi Audio technology. This design places speakers around the frame of the TV. Combined with BRAVIA XR Sound Positioning, XR Surround & Sony’s X-balanced speakers, you’ll get a truly immersive sound experience which will seamlessly match the action on screen.

Of course, home entertainment isn’t limited to just film and TV – there are plenty of features in Sony BRAVIA TVs for gamers to get excited about as well. For starters, having the larger display at your disposal means that cooperative games have never been better. No longer does couch multiplayer have to feel like a compromising experience – each player will have enough of a window into the game to make it feel like they have their own personal TV.

Regardless of whether you’re enjoying a bit of single-player or multiplayer action, Sony BRAVIA TVs are built with several game enhancing features that can give you a serious edge over the competition and a greater level of immersion than ever before. In addition to experiencing your favourite games in full 4K resolution at 120 frames per second, extra features like Auto Low Latency Mode ensure that nothing gets between you and scoring the win for your team.

For when you want to take a break from the action, you’ll be glad to know that all Sony BRAVIA sets are equipped with Google TV. Acting as a central streaming hub that not only collates all of your favourite services into one, accessible space, but also a helpful companion that can offer up your next favourite binge-watch based on the programmes you’ve previously enjoyed.

Going even further, Sony BRAVIA XR TVs include access to the BRAVIA CORE service, which packs the largest collection of digitally available IMAX content anywhere – acting as the perfect means for making the most out of your Sony BRAVIA TV and cementing your home as the favourite hangout for movie night.

The latest Sony BRAVIA TVs, with their impressive Super Screen experience and unparalleled dedication to offering the true cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home, are now available to buy at Currys PC World.