Embrace Fashion Forward technology with the new HUAWEI WATCH GT 4

(Sponsored) Since its inception, the smartwatch market has strived to bring new features to users with each passing year, and while that momentum has paved the way for incredible innovation, too many smartwatches have forgotten about the dual purpose they serve as both a piece of technology and a fashion accessory – which is exactly why the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 is about to buck that trend completely.

Huawei has over a decade of experience in developing industry-leading smartwatches but for the first time ever, the company has changed its development process to bring design to the forefront, building up from a new Fashion Forward perspective. What this means is that the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 is an eye-catching smartwatch like no other.

Available in two sizes (46mm and 41mm) and seven unique colourways, there is a model within the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 range to suit everyone. Outdoor adventurers will feel right at home with the rugged Rainforest Green GMT option while those who prefer a sleeker smartwatch that can blend in with the latest fashion will be starstruck by the White Leather pick.

Regardless of which option you go for, all variants of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 have managed to bridge the gap of being a smartwatch that’s not only full to the brim with the latest features, but also fashionable enough to be worn outside of the gym and have it complement your wardrobe.

Still, when you are looking to break a sweat at your local gym, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 is more than ready to help you with your fitness goals, regardless of which stage you’re at in your fitness journey.

For those who are starting out, Huawei’s easy to understand activity rings are based on guidelines from the World Health Organisation and can ensure that you’re exerting the right amount of effort without overdoing it and risking unnecessary injury. For more seasoned athletes who know exactly what type of workout they prefer, there are plenty of metrics to dive into to get a full understanding of your performance.

The new TruSeen 5.5+ heart rate monitor can give you accurate and insightful information in realtime to let you know how your body is responding to a particular exercise so you can know immediately if you need to dial it down or exert a little more effort.

There’s improved tracking outside of workouts too, with the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 now able to pick up on your breathing throughout the night to provide a more detailed analysis of your sleeping pattern. Sleep breathing can be a key indicator of other health issues that should be addressed to maintain a healthy lifestyle, so nothing is left to chance with the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4.

To accommodate those looking to adhere to a stricter diet, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 even includes a new calorie counter as part of the exclusive StayFit app. This allows users to document their calorie intake and, in accordance with the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4’s fitness tracking, keep tabs on exactly how many calories they’re burning throughout the day to then make healthier choices going forward.

As if all that wasn’t enough, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 also leaves plenty of smartwatches in the dust where battery life is concerned, boasting up to 14-days of use for the 46mm option, and 7-days for the 41mm variant. The device also pairs with both iPhones and Android handsets, making the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 accessible to a wider number of users.

