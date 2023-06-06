Destroy the competition with the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed gaming headset

(Sponsored) Whether you’re playing a round of Overwatch 2 or taking down the competition in League of Legends, it’s key for any esports player to have the best set-up possible. Having the right components is essential for performance, and having the ideal mouse can turn the tide of a match, but the real secret weapon to overpowering the competition can be found in the audio.

It doesn’t matter what game you’re playing – having full, unfettered access to a game’s audio tracks can put you one step ahead of the competition, quite literally. The right headset can cut through the noise so that you can hear an enemy’s footsteps as they come creeping around a corner, or better yet, pinpoint exactly where an enemy grenade has landed so that you can get out of the blast zone quickly. Luckily, Logitech G has just released its most premium gaming headset yet, the Pro X 2 Lightspeed.

This high-end headset has been designed to give gamers the edge they need with the latest advancements in headset technology, and it’s all thanks to the new 50mm Pro-G Graphene Audio Drivers.

Unlike the competition, the Pro X 2 make full use of the robust and lightweight properties of graphene by using a unique layering system to fit in more of the material than ever before, ensuring that the Pro X 2 can withstand more than a few knocks whilst sitting comfortably on your head. The hinges have also been updated to not only rest more comfortably when in use, but also offer a greater degree of rotation to suit a greater range of head shapes.

Beyond the build quality, those Graphene Drivers can pump out powerful sound that prevents anything from getting lost in the mix, so in the heat of battle you’ll still be able to hear all the details that can make the difference.

Of course, being in-sync with the in-game audio is just one part of the equation – unless you’re looking to go it alone in a deathmatch, it’s imperative that you stay in-sync with your teammates. To that end, the Pro X 2 can keep going for up to 50-hours on a single charge so you’ll never have to worry about needing to interrupt your wireless connection in the middle of a long session.

As any professional gamer knows, keeping up appearances is essential when you’re a public figure, which is why the Logitech G Pro X 2 comes in two stylish color ways, classic black and white with a touch of silver. No matter which option takes your fancy, you can rest assured that you’ll be diving into your next game with an eye-catching headset to boot.

Building upon the incredible foundations of the award-winning Pro X gaming headset, the Pro X 2 is able to offer the high-level of audio fidelity that Logitech G is known for, but with revamped drivers and optimised internals to make for the best gaming experience yet.

Simply put, if you want to keep the competition firmly in the rearview mirror, you need to add the Logitech G Pro X 2 gaming headset to your arsenal.