Dell’s TechFest sale is now on and these are the top deals

(Sponsored) Computing giant Dell is making the most of March this year with an all-new sale to commemorate the company’s astounding 40-year anniversary, featuring big deals on a wide range of products including plenty of laptops as well as some extremely powerful desktop PCs. If you want a new machine going forward in 2024, we’ve listed some of the best Dell TechFest deals for any user.

If you head over to the Dell TechFest homepage, you’ll see that there’s a huge number of discounts available right now in ranges from the affordable Inspiron to the pro-grade XPS. For those who don’t have the time to wade through the sheer amount of deals available, here’s a Quick Look at the ongoing highlights.

Dell Inspiron 16 with 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P

First up is a member of the Inspiron range, sporting a 13th-Gen Intel® core i5 and a big 25% discount off an already very reasonable £799.

The Dell Inspiron range is designed to offer all you need for productivity – whether it’s dozens of browser tabs or editing video, the Dell Inspiron 16 can more than handle the load. With this particular model, storage is also no issue at all thanks to its 1TB M.2 SSD, sporting quick load times and plenty of space.

The processor is one of Intel’s best picks at this price bracket, sporting 12 cores and Intel Deep Learning Boost to make the day-to-day experience even speedier than ever before

It also boasts on-board Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which is more than enough power to run the Quad HD, 2560×1600 screen. This, paired with the 16-inch width of the screen and the 16:10 aspect ratio, make the Inspiron 16 a viewing pleasure for video content and day-to-day use. It’s just another example of Dell’s mission to make a great all-rounder at a reasonable price within the Inspiron range.

Other notable features include a high-performance HD webcam, a solid yet still lightweight aluminium chassis and even an SD card slot for the photographers out there.

All-in-all, this is an ideal laptop for well under £1000, and with a 25% discount, now is the time to buy if you’re on the hunt for your new everyday productivity machine.

Dell XPS 17 with 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H

Starring a top-level laptop CPU, powerful graphics and a premium overall feel, this is a monster of a machine suited to high-level creatives, and for this month only it has a 15% discount.

From the second you look at this laptop, the quality is clear. An aluminium chassis, black carbon-fibre palm rest and a luxurious edge-to-edge keyboard all come together to form a premium experience to match up with the extraordinary internal performance.

The screen is especially remarkable; a 17-inch ultra-HD, 3840×2400 resolution display with a super-high max brightness of 500 nits. Dell has packed all sorts of technology into the screen, including 100% Adobe RGB colour for maximum vividness while still maintaining blue light reduction to combat eye strain.

Of course, none of this would be important without computing performance. Thankfully the XPS 17 is a beast of a laptop, sporting an Intel Core i9 processor and a monstrous 64GB of RAM, which means this machine can power through multiple demanding tasks at once with no dropoff.

If you’re a professional creative who needs plenty of graphical rendering capabilities and more, this is a truly top-tier laptop for you. There are plenty more specs to pore through on Dell’s website.

XPS Desktop with 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700

If you don’t need to travel between multiple work spaces, a desktop PC can offer more opportunity for customisation, helping you to build your ideal bespoke set-up. That’s where this XPS Desktop offer comes in, saving up to 10% off the RRP.

Sporting all the specs you need to handle demanding programs, this desktop feels just as comfortable with heavy video-editing software as it is with running some of the newest gaming titles at ultra-high settings.

You won’t feel constrained by lag or anything else if you want to use multiple high-resolution monitors thanks to the high-end graphics technology onboard which pairs nicely with the Intel Core i7-13700 processor, boasting great benchmarks including very competitive single thread performance. For the record, it has 16 cores and 24 threads overall.

In terms of appearance, this PC goes for stylish professionalism, which can be a breath of fresh air compared to the competition. If that sounds like it’s up your alley, this is definitely a worthy purchase with the 10% discount to go with it.

So if you’ve been hunting for a new computer to conquer your workload for 2024, check out Dell’s website this March for tons of options. Also keep in mind the Dell Rewards program in place, which can save you up to £150 on top of the already generous discounts.