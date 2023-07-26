Bring your ideas to life from anywhere with the supercharged Dell Inspiron Plus range

(Sponsored) With laptops becoming ever thinner and lighter, Dell has built versatile workstations with Inspiron 14 Plus and Inspiron 16 Plus – not only are they supremely portable, they also boast top-of-the-line components and an incredible battery, allowing you to realise your creative vision anytime, anywhere.

The first thing you’ll notice when you pick up an Inspiron Plus laptop is the refined aesthetic that exudes confidence. The casing is tasteful and professional, with every angle meticulously designed to impress. On top of that, Inspiron laptops are incredibly lightweight – the Inspiron 14 Plus weighs only 1.66 kg, while the larger-screen Inspiron 16 Plus still manages to stay trim at just 2.06 kg. If you’re constantly carrying your laptop between meetings, then you’ll know how helpful this can be.

Going beyond portability, Dell has worked hard to ensure that its batteries will last you an entire working day and then some. Every model can push past nine hours of constant HD video playback, while the Inspiron 16 Plus models supported by the Intel Iris GPU can boast a staggering 17 and a half hours of video time on a single charge. As if that wasn’t enough, Dell’s super fast ExpressCharge technology ensures that charging time is measured in minutes, not hours*.

While the Inspiron laptops have longevity and portability at the forefront of their design, they leave nothing to chance regarding performance. 13th-gen Intel H-Series processors, which power the latest Inspiron Plus range, are explicitly designed to bring desktop-quality performance to creatives on the go, so if you’ve ever felt that your old laptops have left too much to be desired then you’ll be pleasantly surprised by what’s Dell’s achieved here.

The biggest difference between the Inspiron 14 Plus and the Inspiron 16 Plus is, of course, the screen, so while the smaller 14-inch model is a tad more portable, the larger 16-inch variant is well suited for recreating the cinematic experience at your desk as you kick back and watch the latest content, or if you simply need more space onscreen to look at multiple windows at one time.

They do have some things in common though – both have excellent refresh rates: 90hz for the Inspiron 14 Plus, and an exceptional 120hz for the Inspiron 16 Plus, both of which allow for smooth scrolling through menus and web pages. They also feature a taller 16:10 aspect ratio which lets you see more on the screen at one time, compared to the 16:9 ratio commonly found elsewhere. This, along with Dolby Vision technology and up to 2.5K resolution (quadrupling the pixels of a HD display) ensures that you can enjoy visuals the way the artist intended, thanks to a level of quality usually reserved for expensive desktop monitors.

If you’re the type of person who loves to settle down with a film after a day of work then you’ll be pleased to know that Dell has also paid special attention to the speakers. Thanks to Dolby Atmos spatial audio support**, any viewing experience will feel as if you’re being enveloped by a robust soundscape from all angles, all while picking up on the detail that filmmakers want you to hear.

There’s also a great deal of thoughtful software touches that improve the overall experience even further, such as the TÜV Rheinland certified ComfortView Plus which reduces the amount of blue light during longer viewing sessions whilst retaining the vivid colours in a way that’s better for your eye health over time. Inspiron Plus models boasting an upgraded IR camera can also automatically dim their screens when you look away to maximise privacy***.

You can explore the wide range of hardware options on Dell’s own website right now. Don’t ever let your devices hold you back from achieving your maximum workflow and instead amplify your creativity with the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus.

*ExpressCharge must be enabled within Dell Power Manager software. System must be powered off or in hibernation mode for ExpressCharge feature to function. After charging has reached the stated capacity, charging speed will return to normal speed. Recommended for use with the provided Dell power adapter; not recommended with a smaller capacity power adapter. Charging times may vary.

**Requires Dolby Atmos® encoded content and audio.

***Presence detection technology only works with configurations with IR cameras and when enabled via MyDell.