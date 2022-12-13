Break through to a new level of audio with Denon’s powerful soundbar range

(Sponsored) After a hard day’s work, is there anything better than kicking back with your favourite shows, or diving into the next episode of that new must-watch series? It’s tough to beat, but you may not realise that your entertainment experience is hampered by a lacklustre audio set-up.

Even though TV is arguably better than it’s ever been, and the sets we use to enjoy the latest content improve year-on-year, all of that innovation has come at the cost of audio quality.

For instance, the latest high-end OLED TVs, while unbelievably pleasing to the eyes, are also incredibly slim and can even sit flush against a wall with a proper stand in place. While this might sound great for maximising your available space – and it is – the slimmer form factor means that robust, built-in speakers are simply a thing of the past.

What this means is that for all the newest shows, like the unmissable House of the Dragon, or the satirical comedy-drama, The White Lotus, there’s a whole soundscape readily available to you, but it isn’t reaching your ears because it doesn’t have the right tech to be processed. Luckily, Denon is here to help.

With over a century of audio expertise in its corner, Denon knows a thing or two about how to extract the best possible sound from all forms of entertainment. Those same expertise have gone into the creation of its soundbar range, which includes five unique devices that are all designed to help you get the most out of your TV.

If space is at a premium and you need an all-in-one device to sit underneath or alongside your TV, then look no further than the Denon Home Sound Bar 550. This powerful beast can envelop you with 3D Sound, thanks to Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatibility which let you enjoy films and TV shows as their creators intended, as the key audio tracks are given distinct layers, are never overpowered and always crisp.

Plus, with HEOS built-in, you can even stream lossless audio from your preferred service, including Amazon Music HD, and Tidal. You don’t even have to bother with using your phone as a remote, as the Alexa assistant comes with the Denon Home Sound Bar 550 right out of the box, giving you the freedom to lie back on the sofa and change tracks with nothing but your own voice. If you want to go really big, you can also pair your Denon Home Sound Bar 550 with two Denon Home speakers as rear surrounds as well as the Denon Home Sub for an extremely immersive 5.1 set-up

There’s even a more affordable all-in-one soundbar within Denon’s range if the Home 550 is out of your budget. The Denon DHT-S216 still boasts the same impressive 3D Audio, not to mention a sleek frame that allows it to easily sit amongst your existing set-up, but it’s available at a more budget-friendly price that’s sure to impress anyone who’s setting up their first home theatre system.

For the audiophiles in the house who want audio distinction above all else, Denon’s got you covered there too. The Denon DHT-S316, DHT-S416 and DHT-S517 all come with a separate subwoofer in tow which allows the bass and lower levels to perform with the full amount of power that they truly deserve. For that powerful cinematic rumble that sinks you further into your chair, a subwoofer is essential.

Don’t worry though, all of that bass won’t get in the way of any vocals – the 316, 416 and 517 feature Denon’s Dialogue Enhancer, which gives priority to the crux of any given scene, ensuring that you won’t be reaching for the subtitles the second any background music kicks in.

In spite of their finesse, Denon’s soundbars won’t bog you down with unnecessary cables either. The DHT-S316 and DHT-S416 for example only require a single HDMI cable to be plugged into your TV or chosen optical input, keeping your living room free of clutter. If you’re ready to see just exactly how much you’ve been missing with your TV’s audio, you can pick up one of Denon’s powerful soundbars right now via the company’s online store.