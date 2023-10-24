AiDot and Matter make smart lighting easy

(Sponsored) Smart light bulbs are a great thing to have around the house. From painting a room in multiple colours to make it more interesting to going for an intense light that’s easier to work in, smart bulbs let you have the light you need when you need it.

There are two main problems affecting the adoption of smart lights: price and compatibility. These are issues that are taken care of by AiDot’s range of smart lights that work with the brand-new Matter standard.

Across AiDot’s lighting brands (Linkind and OREiN), its range of bulbs is Matter-compliant, running over Wi-Fi. This makes them compatible with any Matter-enabled app, including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. That means that you can use the smart home system of your choice, and you don’t need any expensive proprietary hubs.

Direct control

Matter also gives a system direct control over the bulbs rather than using a cloud connection. Open the Apple Home app, for example, and tap to turn on an AiDOT Matter bulb, and it will respond almost instantly.

With cloud-based connections, controlling a bulb could result in a delay or, in the worst-case scenario, a bulb not responding. Matter makes everything more reliable.

Open system

Traditionally, if you wanted smart lighting, you’d need to buy all your lights from one brand, but Matter changes that. Every bulb added via Matter has the same set of controls, making it easier to mix and match.

In AiDOT’s case, this means that you could, for example, buy the Linkind A19 matter smart bulbs and run them alongside OREiN A19 matter smart bulbs. That gives you more choice of bulbs, and you can rest easy knowing that everything you buy will work neatly together.

Lower cost

Smart bulbs, particularly colour-changing ones, are typically very expensive, but the AiDOT range is great value. A pack of four Linkind A19 Matter bulbs cost $54.99 for a four-pack, making them just $13.75 each. That’s not much more than you’d pay for a regular LED bulb.

If you’re kitting out a house with smart bulbs, you can save a small fortune compared to buying your bulbs from one of the bigger smart light manufacturers.

More features with the AiDOT app

Matter provides basic control over smart bulbs: colour selection, temperature selection, dimming and on/off only. Fire up the AiDOT app, and you get more control over bulbs from any of the company’s brands, including colour-changing scenes, where the bulbs shift hue automatically. Or, you can get your lights to beat in tune with your music using your phone’s microphone to pick up the audio.

Full range

The AiDOT Matter range currently includes colour-changing bulbs from Linkind and Orein, available in floodlight and regular bulb shapes, all with an E26 connector. There are also two types of Linkind filament smart bulbs, which look like old-fashioned bulbs, only you can adjust the colour, temperature and brightness from your phone.