Windows 10 will finally let you postpone those obnoxious forced updates

Windows 10's notoriously irritating forced updates should soon be relegated to history, thanks to a new feature currently being previewed in the latest Windows 10 Insider Build.

Microsoft originally made the controversial decision to make Windows 10 an OS that automatically updates, without giving the user an option to postpone.

But the latest preview build allows users to postpone software updates for up to 35 days, which essentially means they can now schedule updates.

Related: Best laptop

As Microsoft writes on the Windows Blog: "We’ve added an option that will enable you to pause updates on your computer for up to 35 days. To pause your machine, go to the Advanced options page of Windows Update Settings."

What's more, users of the preview build can also choose whether they want to include driver updates in the overall Windows 10 update.

It seems the two new features will be included in the Education, Enterprise, and Professional editions of Microsoft's operating system.

The company has also added a feature that means if the display is in use, the PC won't restart, preventing irritating interruptions.

Those using the new preview build should see a new icon in the WIndows Update Settings page which gives them a quick look at their current update status.

Microsoft has also added a range of other new features to the latest preview build, including a preview bar for tabs in the Edge browser.

There's a full list of the new additions on the Windows Blog so head over to the site for a full rundown.

WATCH: Intel Kaby Lake explained

Let us know if you've tried out the preview build in the comments.