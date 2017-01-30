WhatsApp Live Location feature will let you see where your mates are

A raft of new WhatsApp features have been teased, with the popular messaging app expected to add live location tracking in the new future.

The feature is just one of a number of new additions that has been spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS and could be rolled out to the masses in the coming weeks or months.

According to the leaks, the upcoming Live Location feature will act a bit like Big Brother, tracking your every move before relaying it to the world - or at least your friends.

It’s been suggested that your location will be visible to members of a WhatsApp group, making it easier to find your friends when meeting up.

Given the potential privacy concerns surrounding the addition, however, WhatsApp’s Live Location services will be disabled as standard.

Those wanting to share their surroundings will have to manually opt-in within the app’s Settings menus.

As well as being able to set location sharing to on, those keen to aid a meet up without giving too much away will be able to enable the feature for a limited period, with 1 minute, 2 minutes and 5 minutes bursts available.

The new feature follows recent leaks suggesting WhatsApp was readying a fleet of new features including the ability to edit sent messages that haven’t been read or even recall those sent messages you suddenly regret.

Like the ‘Edit’ feature, the tipped ‘Recall’ addition would only be available on messages that have yet to be read.

Despite having been spotted WhatsApp’s beta release, it’s currently unclear when the Live Location services will be introduced to all users.

Would you share your location over WhatsApp? Let us know below.