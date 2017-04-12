Vodafone kills roaming charges in most of Europe – but there's a catch

Vodafone has launched the first part of its 'Customer Campaign' that will see roaming charges abolished in 40 countries.

The company's latest move means roaming charges in most of Europe have been scrapped as of today, allowing customers to use their phones as they do at home.

Holiday destinations such as the Channel Islands, Switzerland, and Turkey are included, as well as Portugal and France, with the operator even including 'French territories'.

Unfortunately, existing subscribers won't benefit from the changes immediately unless they upgrade their contract, while new customers will be able to take advantage of the offer as soon as they sign up.

The new rules apply to all Pay monthly or SIM only plans, too, so if you do upgrade or sign up to either, you should be covered.

Here's the full list of the 40 countries covered by the new offer: Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Croatia, Channel Islands (inc Guernsey, Jersey), Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France (inc Corsica), French Territories (inc. French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, Reunion, Saint Martin), Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy (inc Vatican City), Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal (inc Madeira), Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (inc Canary and Balearic Islands), Sweden, San Marino, Switzerland, Turkey.

Vodafone also launched its new Roam-further service, which will allow customers to use their allowances for a daily fee of £5 in another 60 countries including the US, Canada, China, Russia, and Australia.

Those that take advantage of the offer will only pay this charge on the days they use their phone, and you can see a full list of the 60 countries included here.

Nick Jeffery, Vodafone UK CEO said: “Customers have told us they want us and the rest of the industry to change. They want life to be simpler and for us to remove the things which make life stressful so they can live their lives, uninterrupted by these concerns.

"Our new programme will do that over the next few years and will prove our commitment to letting our customers talk, text or stream for a great price, wherever in the world they may be.”

Let us know what you think of the move in the comments.